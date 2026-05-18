Your premium Android phone may not get Gemini Intelligence: Check reason

Google’s recently unveiled Gemini Intelligence will primarily roll out only to newer premium flagship smartphones. According to Google, the Gemini Intelligence experience will be available only on Android devices meeting advanced hardware and software requirements, effectively ruling out many mid-range, budget, and even some older flagship smartphones.

Some of the key requirements include support for Gemini Nano v3 or later, more than 12GB RAM, and a flagship-grade chipset.

Even several previous-generation Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy S series smartphones may not qualify under these requirements.

Eligibility criteria for Gemini Intelligence

According to Google, these are the requirements for Android devices to support Gemini Intelligence:

Gemini Nano on-device AI support (AICore + Gemini Nano v3 or later)

12GB RAM or higher

Qualified flagship-grade SoC

Advanced media capabilities including spatial audio, HDR, low-light processing, and gaming driver updates

Five OS upgrades with AVF and pKVM support

Six years of quarterly security updates

Android 17 quality certification compliance

Field reliability targets such as crash-rate benchmarks in 2026 Most smartphones launched in the first half of last year support Gemini Nano v2 and may not include flagship-grade chipsets. The biggest differentiator currently appears to be Gemini Nano v3 support. READ: Apple spent years securing Mac, researchers broke it with Mythos in days

Smartphones supporting Gemini Nano v3 Prompt API According to Google Developers documentation, the following devices support Gemini Nano v3 Prompt API: Google Pixel 10

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro XL

Pixel 10 Pro Fold Samsung Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26+

Galaxy S26 Ultra OPPO Find X9

Find X9 Pro

Find X8

Find X8 Pro

Reno 14 Pro 5G

Reno 15 Pro 5G

Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G

Reno 15 Pro Max 5G Vivo Vivo X300

Vivo X300 Pro

Vivo X200T

Vivo X200

Vivo X200 Pro OnePlus OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15R iQOO iQOO 15 Motorola Motorola Signature Realme Realme GT 7T Lenovo Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 5 (8.8-inch) Honor Honor Magic 8 Pro However, Google’s documentation specifically refers to Gemini Nano v3 Prompt API support and not necessarily the complete Gemini Nano v3 model or the full Gemini Intelligence feature set.

It remains unclear whether older flagship devices supporting Gemini Nano v2 will be completely excluded from future compatibility. It is also unclear whether broader Gemini Nano v3-related capabilities could arrive later through Android or system-level updates. Even if a device supports Gemini Nano v3 Prompt APIs, it may still miss out on Gemini Intelligence if it does not meet other requirements such as more than 12GB RAM, flagship-grade processing hardware, and platform-level security and software criteria. Google has not officially listed the required flagship chipsets. However, the requirements are expected to include platforms such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series chips, MediaTek Dimensity 9000-series processors, and Apple’s A-series Pro and Max chips.

What is Gemini Nano v3? Gemini Nano v3 is Google’s latest multimodal on-device AI model designed to run directly on supported Android devices. According to Google, it enables features such as summarisation, proofreading, rewriting, image description, and prompt-based AI experiences without relying entirely on cloud processing. Google also said Gemini Nano works through Android’s AICore system service, allowing lower latency AI processing while improving privacy by keeping more data on-device. What is Gemini Intelligence? Gemini Intelligence is Google’s new AI framework for Android aimed at making Gemini more context-aware, proactive, and deeply integrated across apps and services. The system can understand on-screen activity, interact across multiple apps simultaneously, and help users complete tasks with minimal manual input.

Google said Gemini Intelligence will enable features such as: Multi-step app actions

Contextual assistance inside Chrome

AI-powered Autofill

Improved voice typing

AI-generated custom widgets using natural language prompts The company also plans to expand the experience across Android phones, laptops, smartwatches, cars, and XR devices while maintaining user-controlled permissions and privacy safeguards. What can Gemini Intelligence do? Google is positioning Gemini as more than a chatbot by turning it into a system-wide AI assistant capable of understanding on-screen context and working across apps simultaneously. With Gemini Intelligence, users may be able to perform complex actions directly from screen content, such as creating shopping carts from grocery lists, sharing event details in conversations, or pulling information from Gmail and connected services without switching between apps manually.

Google is also integrating Gemini deeper into Chrome and Android services. Gemini in Chrome will be able to summarise webpages, compare information across websites, assist with research, and even handle smaller tasks such as booking appointments or reserving parking spots. The company said Gemini can also continue workflows through websites even if the related app is not installed on the device, reducing dependence on individual apps. Android Autofill is also being upgraded with what Google calls “Personal Intelligence.” Instead of only storing passwords and payment details, Autofill will become more context-aware and capable of completing complex forms using information pulled from connected apps and services.

Google also introduced Rambler, an AI-powered voice typing system that can clean up spoken sentences in real time, remove filler words, and better handle multilingual conversations such as switching between English and Hindi. Another major focus is cross-device continuity and AI-generated interfaces. Google said Gemini Intelligence will eventually work across phones, laptops, watches, glasses, and cars while maintaining awareness of ongoing tasks and context between devices. The company also showcased “Create My Widget,” a feature that lets users generate customised widgets using natural language prompts, such as creating a cycling-focused weather dashboard that only displays rain and wind updates.