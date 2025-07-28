Prince of Persia: Sands of Time game remake may debut earlier than expected

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake might be released sooner than anticipated. According to a report by PC Gamer, the chief financial officer at Ubisoft, Frederick Duguet, during the recent annual general meeting, said that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake is going to be released very soon. Earlier, a report by Insider Gaming claimed that Ubisoft promised to release the game before April 2026, however, now it appears that the game might debut before that.

When asked about Tencent's investment in Ubisoft and the new joint venture the companies are forming, Ubisoft's CFO offered a broad overview of how the funds will be allocated. He noted that a portion of the investment will return to Ubisoft, where it will be used "selectively" to support the development of other franchises and to strengthen the company’s live games.

PC Gamer quoted Duguet as saying: "As you know, we've got some iconic brand names in our catalog that we can either activate or reactivate with little investment. This goes to the remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, which is going to be released very soon, or even Splinter Cell later on." Prince of Persia Sands of Time: Repeated delays Originally announced in 2020 with a targeted release in January 2021, the remake has encountered several setbacks. It's gone through multiple delays, shifted between studios, undergone a complete overhaul, and continued to face production hurdles.

With Ubisoft's most recent promise, it is likely that the game will be released at least by the mid of 2026, if any other delay does not hit the game. Notably, Ubisoft has attributed the delays to a focus on quality, stating that additional time is needed to ensure strong outcomes for its biggest projects. If this really is the case, then gamers might be inclined to wait patiently, but if, after all this wait, the game fails to deliver on its promise, then it might not be a good name to carry for Ubisoft.