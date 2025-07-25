Friday, July 25, 2025 | 01:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
EA drops Battlefield 6 trailer with signature destruction mechanics: Watch

EA drops Battlefield 6 trailer with signature destruction mechanics: Watch

EA drops the first trailer for Battlefield 6 videogame featuring signature destruction, global conflict, and a return to large-scale warfare

Battlefield 6 (Source: EA)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US-based video game publisher Electronic Arts (EA) has officially released the first trailer for the next title in its Battlefield franchise — Battlefield 6. While the company is yet to announce an official release date, the game’s Steam page is now live, allowing players to add it to their wishlist. Battlefield 6 is also available to wishlist on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation Store, and Xbox Games Store, confirming that the game will launch on both PC and consoles.
 
EA has also confirmed a Battlefield 6 Multiplayer Reveal event for July 31, where the studio is expected to showcase gameplay footage, new and returning multiplayer modes, and possibly offer a closer look at the game’s environments and features.
 

Battlefield 6: Trailer

The announcement trailer kicks off with a fictional US presidential address, setting the stage for a worldwide conflict driven by a Private Military Corporation named Pax Armata, allegedly backed by former NATO countries. This narrative backdrop is interwoven with cinematic sequences showing intense street battles — seemingly set in Los Angeles — where skyscrapers collapse, bridges are destroyed, and chaos unfolds. 

  While actual gameplay is limited in the trailer, it does tease Battlefield’s signature large-scale destruction. Viewers get quick flashes of collapsing buildings, exploding walls, fighter jets duelling in turbulent skies, and tanks pushing through ruined urban landscapes.

Battlefield 6: What to expect

Although EA has not officially confirmed a release date, TheGamer reports that Battlefield 6 is likely to launch on October 6. The single-player campaign is expected to make a return, while multiplayer will likely feature a variety of new and returning modes. The report also suggests the game might introduce a battle royale mode, similar to Call of Duty: Warzone. 
  Battlefield 6 was first announced earlier this year in February and is being developed by a collaborative unit called Battlefield Studios, which includes DICE, Motive, Criterion, and Ripple Effect. EA had previously opened registrations for Battlefield Labs, a series of community playtests aimed at refining gameplay mechanics through real-world feedback.

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

