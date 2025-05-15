Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 11:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Realme GT7 to be powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9400e: Details here

MediaTek announced the Dimensity 9400e on 14 May. Shortly afterwards, Realme confirmed that its upcoming GT 7 smartphone will be among the first devices in India to feature this platform

Realme GT 7 (Image: Realme)

Realme GT 7

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is set to launch its GT 7 series smartphones on May 27. In advance of the launch, the company has confirmed that one of the models in its upcoming line, the Realme GT 7, will be powered by MediaTek’s newly launched Dimensity 9400e. Additionally, Realme confirmed that the device will feature a high-capacity battery and charging configuration – a 7,000mAh battery supported by 120W wired charging. 

Realme GT 7 series: Launch details

 
Realme has scheduled a global launch event in Paris, where it will unveil the Realme GT 7 and GT 7T smartphones. The company has confirmed that the devices will be made available in India through its official website, the e-commerce platform Amazon, and select authorised retail outlets.
 

Realme GT 7: What to expect

 
According to Realme, the GT 7 will feature “GT Boost” technology aimed at reducing battery consumption while delivering higher frame rates to enhance the gaming experience. The company also stated that the handset is capable of providing a sustained 120 FPS gaming session for six hours, as tested by game developer Krafton.

  The GT 7 will incorporate “IceSense Graphene” technology, which it said is designed to provide enhanced thermal conductivity and facilitate 360-degree heat dissipation, thereby maintaining performance efficiency during extended usage.
 
The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display. In terms of camera specifications, the device will likely include a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, a 16MP camera is expected.
 
The Realme GT 7 is expected to come in two colour variants: IceSense Blue and IceSense Black. The handset is anticipated to come with an IP68/IP69 rating, indicating resistance to dust and water ingress, thereby improving its durability under various environmental conditions.

 

Realme GT 7: Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED, 6,000 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400e
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 7,000mAh, 120W wired charging, 7.5W reverse charging
  • Operating System: Android 15
  • Protection: IP68/IP69

