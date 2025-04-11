Sony has revealed the new games joining the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for April, with Hogwarts Legacy leading the list. The popular action-adventure game lets players become a Hogwarts student uncovering ancient magic. Other games being added include the indie roguelike puzzle game Blue Prince, narrative adventure Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 2, the realistic golf simulator EA Sports PGA Tour, and the World War I shooter Battlefield 1, among others.

Blue Prince and Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 2 are launching directly on the Game Catalog and will be available from April 10 and April 15, respectively. EA Sports PGA Tour also arrives on April 10, while the rest of the line-up becomes accessible from April 15 for PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium members.

Sony has also announced new additions to the Classics Catalog this month for Premium users. Meanwhile, April’s monthly PS Plus games, announced earlier, are still available for all subscribers.

PS Plus game catalog for April

Here's the full list of games arriving on the PS Plus Game Catalog this month for PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium members:

Hogwarts Legacy (PS4, PS5)

Blue Prince (PS5)

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 2 (PS5)

EA Sports PGA Tour (PS5)

Battlefield 1 (PS4)

PlateUp! (PS4, PS5)

Apart from these titles, Sony is adding two classic titles in April for players who have subscribed to the PS Plus Premium plan. The titles are Alone in the Dark 2 and War of the Monsters. Both games will be available on PS4 and PS5 from April 15.