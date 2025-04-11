Friday, April 11, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series goes on sale in India: Check price, offers

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series goes on sale in India: Check price, offers

Powered by the Exynos 1580 processor, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE series offers built-in AI features such as Solve Maths and Handwriting Help in the Samsung Notes app.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung’s newly launched FE-series tablets—Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+—are now available for purchase in India. Starting at Rs 42,999 and Rs 55,999 respectively, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series devices are available on Samsung’s official website, some e-commerce platforms, and retail stores.  
 
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series models are powered by the Exynos 1580 processor and offer several AI-powered features including Google’s Circle to Search and more.
 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE: Price and variants
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 42,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 53,999
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (5G cellular): Rs 50,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage (5G cellular): Rs 61,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus: Price and variants
 
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 55,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 65,999
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (5G cellular): Rs 63,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage (5G cellular): Rs 73,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series: Availability and offers

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus are now available in India, on Samsung’s official website, e-commerce platforms Flipkart, Amazon, and some retail outlets.  
 
Customers buying the Galaxy Tab S10 FE can get a bank cashback of Rs 4,000 on select cards. Meanwhile, with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus, customers can get a bank cashback of Rs 5,000. Additionally, customers can get a bonus of Rs 3,000 on exchanging their existing device for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series tablets. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to 12 months.  
 
Samsung is also offering accessories such as the Keyboard Cover for the devices at a discounted price.  
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE: Details
 
Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus models have the “heritage design” of the Galaxy Tab S-series. The tablets’ display offers a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM). Samsung offers a 13.1-inch display on the Plus model which is said to be the biggest display on an FE series tablet yet. Meanwhile, the standard model weighs four per cent less than its predecessor. The new FE series tablets are equipped with several AI-powered abilities. These include:  
  • Circle to Search by Google – This is a gesture-driven feature for quick searches.
  • Solve Maths in the Samsung Notes app – It enables fast calculations of handwritten maths problems.
  • Handwriting Help in Samsung Notes – It tidies up and improves the look of handwritten notes.  
  • AI help – It is accessible through the dedicated Galaxy AI Key on the Book Cover Keyboard for a more personalised experience.  
  • Object Eraser – This removes unwanted elements from images.
  • Best Face – This helps in automatically adjusting facial expressions for better group photos.
  • Auto Trim – It automatically creates highlight reels from videos.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE : Specifications
  • Display: 10.9-inch LCD display, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Exynos 1580
  • RAM: 8GB / 12GB
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB (Expandable up to 2TB)
  • Rear camera: 13MP
  • Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide
  • Battery: 8,000mAh
  • Charging: 45W
  • Network and connectivity: 5G (Sub-6), Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v 5.3
  • Protection: IP68
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus: Specifications
  • Display: 13.1-inch LCD display, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Exynos 1580
  • RAM: 8GB / 12GB
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB (Expandable up to 2TB)
  • Rear camera: 13MP
  • Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide
  • Battery: 10,090mAh
  • Charging: 45W
  • Network and connectivity: 5G (Sub-6), Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v 5.3
  • Protection: IP68

Topics : Samsung Galaxy Tablets Samsung India Technology

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

