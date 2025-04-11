ChatGPT gains enhanced memory as OpenAI enables access to full chat history

OpenAI has enhanced ChatGPT's memory feature , which would allow the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot to shape its answers to prompts based on the earlier conversations. OpenAI said that the feature which appears under settings in ChatGPT as “reference saved memories,” aims to make conversations with ChatGPT more relevant to users. With this new feature, users won’t have to repeat information that they have already shared with ChatGPT.

According to a TechCrunch report, this new addition will add a conversational context to ChatGPT’s text, voice, and image-generation features.

ChatGPT’s new memory feature: Availability

ALSO READ | Motorola Edge 60 Fusion OS review: Closer look at Hello UI and AI features OpenAI’s new memory feature will initially be made available to ChatGPT Pro and Plus subscribers, with the exception of users in the UK, EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. According to the company, these regions require further external assessments to meet local regulatory standards, though OpenAI has stated it is committed to bringing the feature to those markets in the future.

As for free-tier users, there’s no update on availability yet. “We are focused on the rollout to paid tiers for now,” a spokesperson told TechCrunch.

OpenAI to remember everything about users now?

OpenAI’s memory feature in ChatGPT that will allow it to remember more about users over time. While this might be useful for some, not everyone will be comfortable with the idea of ChatGPT storing more personal information. Thankfully, users will have control over this. The memory feature can be turned off in ChatGPT’s settings, and users can also view and manage what’s been saved, TechCrunch reported.

ALSO READ | Samsung to debut Google Gemini-powered 'Ballie' robot soon: What to expect For those who prefer not to have anything remembered during a chat, there’s also an option to use a Temporary Chat, where no information is stored.

Previously, ChatGPT could remember details only when users specifically asked it to. With this update, OpenAI says the memory process will happen more smoothly in the background. For users who had memory turned on in the past, the new system will be enabled by default.