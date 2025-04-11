OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT memory update, now for pro subscribers only

OpenAI has introduced a major update to the ChatGPT’s memory function, enabling its chatbot to recall previous conversations and offer more tailored responses. This enhancement is part of the company’s ongoing effort to improve the AI’s ability to understand and adapt to individual users over time.

Sharing the news on X, CEO Sam Altman highlighted that the memory feature is optional and can be activated based on user choice. “We have greatly improved memory in ChatGPT – it can now reference all your past conversations! This is a surprisingly great feature imo, and it points at something we are excited about: AI systems that get to know you over your life and become extremely useful and personalised,” Altman said.

Currently, the feature is limited to ChatGPT Pro subscribers, though Altman said that it will be made available to ‘Plus’ users soon. The upgraded memory, however, remains inaccessible in certain regions for the time being.

However, ChatGPT’s memory feature is currently unavailable in European Economic Area (EEA), the UK, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, and Norway.

To address privacy concerns, OpenAI emphasised that users have full control over memory settings. They can disable memory or choose to use a temporary chat mode, which prevents conversations from being stored. “If you’d like to have a conversation without using or affecting memory, use temporary chat,” the company said.

It further said, “In addition to the saved memories that were there before, it can now reference your past chats to deliver responses that feel noticeably more relevant and useful. New conversations naturally build upon what it already knows about you, making interactions feel smoother and uniquely tailored to you.”

With this move, OpenAI continues to push the boundaries of personalisation and contextual understanding in AI, an area also being explored by tech giants such as Google, Amazon, and Meta in their respective AI platforms.