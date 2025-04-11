Soon, Motorola to launch Edge 60 Stylus with Samsung-like 'Sketch-to-Image'

China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola is set to launch the Edge 60 Stylus in India on April 15. Ahead of the launch, the company has shared information on display, features, and more. As the name suggests, and confirmed by the company, the smartphone will feature a built-in stylus for advanced creativity tools such as artificial intelligence-assisted “Sketch-to-Image” feature akin to the one Samsung offered with Galaxy S25 Ultra that turns rough sketches into polished images.

The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is expected to share specifications with the Motorola G Stylus smartphone, which launched in the US and Canada earlier this week.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus: Details

ALSO READ | Motorola Edge 60 Fusion OS review: Closer look at Hello UI and AI features Motorola has confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, paired with up to 256GB internal storage. The upcoming smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch pOLED display of 1.5k resolution. For imaging, the smartphone will get a 50MP Sony LYT 700C primary sensor with AI-powered image enhancing tools. Other notable details revealed by the company includes IP68 rating, military grade certification for durability, vegan leather finish at the back, and stereo speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos. While the company has not revealed the battery capacity, it said that the smartphone will support 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus: Expected specifications