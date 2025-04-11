OPPO launches camera-centric flagship Find X8 Ultra in China: Check details

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO has announced a new flagship smartphone, OPPO Find X8 Ultra, which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. OPPO Find X8s and X8s Plus also accompany the Ultra model in this line-up. These smartphones are currently limited to the company’s home country, and OPPO has not yet shared details for their wider availability.

OPPO Find X8 Ultra: Details

OPPO Find X8 Ultra sports a 6.82-inch AMOLED flexible display with 2K ultra-high-definition (QHD+ 3168 × 1440 pixels resolution). The display offers a refresh rate of 120Hz and supports Dolby Vision, HDR Vivid, ZREAL, and Pro XDR technology. The screen also features OPPO’s Crystal Shield Glass for protection.

OPPO Find X8 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 3 System-on-Chip (SoC) and is paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

For optics, OPPO Find X8 Ultra has five lenses on the rear. It boasts a 50MP wide-angle ƒ/1.8 lens and a 50MP wide-angle ƒ/2.0 lens. It features a 50MP telephoto camera and a 50MP ultra-telephoto camera, along with a 2MP Danxia original colour lens. For selfies, the smartphone has a 32MP lens.

It has a 6,100mAh battery with 100W Super Flash wired charging, 50W Wireless Flash Charge, and 10W Wireless Reverse Charge.

OPPO Find X8 Ultra: Specifications