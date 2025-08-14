Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google Messages app rolls out sensitive content warnings: How it works

Google Messages app rolls out sensitive content warnings: How it works

Google Messages now shows sensitive content warnings and blurs nude images on send, receive, or forward. The feature works on-device and offers parental controls for children

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google is rolling out sensitive content warnings in Messages to alert users when sending, receiving, or forwarding images that may contain nudity. In an update to its support page, Google detailed that the feature will automatically detect and blur such images, alongside adding child safety measures.

Sensitive content warnings in Google Messages: What is new

Google said that it will now show a sensitivity content warning on sending, receiving, or forwarding of images that may contain nudity. Additionally such images will be blurred automatically. The company said that all detection and blurring of nude images happens on the device, which ensures images and data remain private. 
 
  This functionality is switched on by default for supervised accounts and signed-in unsupervised teenagers.
  • Supervised users: Children cannot disable this feature. Parents can manage it via the Family Link app. Google Messages will display a warning if the child attempts to open, send, or forward a nude image.
  • Unsupervised teens (ages 13–17): The feature can be disabled from Google Messages settings.
  • Unsupervised adults (18+): Disabled by default but can be manually enabled in settings.

Google Messages: How to manage sensitive content warnings for supervised users

  • Open the Family Link app on your Android device.
  • Select your child’s profile.
  • Go to Controls > Contacts, Calls + Texts > Sensitive content warnings.
  • Toggle “Warnings in Google Messages” on or off. Your child will get a notification if this setting changes.

Google Messages: How to enable sensitive content warnings for unsupervised adults

  • Open Google Messages on your Android device.
  • Tap your profile picture and navigate to Messages settings.
  • Go to General > Protection and Safety > Manage sensitive content warnings.
  • Switch on “Warnings in Google Messages.”

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

