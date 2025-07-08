Home / Technology / Tech News / PUBG confirms user-generated content coming with upcoming update for PCs

PUBG confirms user-generated content coming with upcoming update for PCs

Krafton's new UGC Alpha toolkit will let PUBG players design custom rules, gameplay mechanics, and maps-initially on PC starting this August

PUBG: Battlegrounds
PUBG: Battlegrounds
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Video game developer Krafton has announced that the upcoming update (version 36.2) for PUBG: Battlegrounds will introduce a major new feature allowing players to build and customise their own game experiences. As part of the new PUBG UGC (User-Generated Content) Alpha programme, players will be able to create entirely new game modes using custom rules, gameplay logic, and world-building elements—marking a significant expansion beyond the traditional battle royale format.
 
Krafton said that the UGC Alpha creative toolkit will initially be available only on PC, as it is the first version and may come with some early limitations.

PUBG UGC Alpha: Customisation features

According to Krafton, the UGC Alpha toolkit will let players design three main elements:
  • Rule sets: Define the core rules of your custom game mode.
  • Devices: Add gameplay logic and interactivity through in-game tools.
  • Objects: Build and shape the environment with various structural elements.
To demonstrate the possibilities, Krafton shared several example use cases:
  • A completely new mode with rules unrelated to traditional battle royale.
  • A 3v3v3 Conquest-style mode using capture devices.
  • A Team Deathmatch where every player uses a single weapon, such as sniper rifles.
  • A Parkour-style challenge with custom obstacle courses.

PUBG UGC Alpha: Availability

Before the official launch of UGC Alpha in August, Krafton will host limited testing sessions throughout July. Initially, only PUBG Partners and esports players will be allowed to create sessions. 
  However, any player will be able to join and participate in these sessions. Session creators may also enable creation rights for other players or transfer host privileges, giving more players early access to creative tools.
 
Once UGC Alpha officially launches in August, all players with a Battlegrounds Plus account will be able to create their own UGC Alpha sessions via the Custom Match menu.
 

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

