Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 8 redeem codes to win diamonds, rewards

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 8 redeem codes to win diamonds, rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for July 8. Players can follow the guide below for the redemption of codes

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out redeem codes for July 8, offering players access to exclusive rewards like character outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and limited-time power-ups.
 
These codes are valid for a short duration and have limited redemptions, so players are advised to claim them promptly.
 
Below is the list of currently active codes, along with easy steps to redeem them. 

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by IGN India, active redeem codes for July 8 are:
 

  • GXFT7YNWTQSZ
  • FFYNC9V2FTNN
  • XF4SWKCH6KY4
  • FFDMNSW9KG2
  • FFNGY7PP2NWC
  • FFKSY7PQNWHG
  • FFNFSXTPVQZ9
  • FVTCQK2MFNSK
  • FFM4X2HQWCVK
  • FFMTYKQPFDZ9
  • FFPURTQPFDZ9
  • FFNRWTQPFDZ9
  • NPTF2FWSPXN9
  • RDNAFV2KX2CQ
  • FF6WN9QSFTHX
  • FF4MTXQPFDZ9
  • FFMTYQPXFGX6
  • FFRSX4CYHXZ8
  • FFDMNQX9KGX2
  • FFSGT9KNQXT6
  • XF4S9KCW7KY2
  • FFPURTXQFKX3
  • FFYNCXG2FNT4
  • QWER89ASDFGH
  • BNML12ZXCVBN
  • CVBN45QWERTY
  • GFDS78POIUAS
  • JHGF01LKJHGF
  • FFMC2SJLZ3AW

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After a Free Fire Max redeem code is claimed successfully, the rewards are delivered directly to the player's in-game mailbox. If the reward includes gold or diamonds, they are credited to the account immediately.
 
Players can unlock items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other cosmetic enhancements through these codes. 
  Each code is limited to 500 redemptions per day and remains active for only 12 hours, so it is advisable to redeem them without delay.
 

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

