Qualcomm, Google partner to offer 8-year Android OS support on smartphones

US-based chipmaker Qualcomm has partnered with Google to enable support for up to eight years of software and security updates on devices powered by its chips. The company said it has worked with Google to help device manufacturers extend software support, increasing the longevity of Android-powered smartphones.

With Android smartphones running on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip , Qualcomm announced that manufacturers will be able to offer up to eight consecutive years of Android software and security updates. The company also confirmed that upcoming Snapdragon 8 and 7-series chips will provide similar extended update support.

“Qualcomm Technologies is excited to take this step forward, working closely with Google to facilitate the latest Android OS upgrades on devices with Snapdragon,” said Chris Patrick, senior vice-president and general manager, mobile handsets, Qualcomm. “With this advancement, we are raising the bar, providing more flexibility for our OEMs and ultimately enhancing user experiences. We’re excited to see more OEM devices that support Android OS longevity soon.”

What this means

Qualcomm enabling extended software update support does not mean all smartphones using the eligible Snapdragon chips will receive eight-year software updates. Instead, it ensures that hardware constraints are no longer a limitation, giving manufacturers the option to roll out updates for a longer duration. The final decision on the duration of software support will rest with individual smartphone brands.

How it works

Through its partnership with Google, Qualcomm will introduce “two upgrades to the mobile platform’s Android Common Kernel (ACK) to support the eight-year window.” This means that device manufacturers will not need to make significant modifications when rolling out new Android OS updates, simplifying the process and reducing costs associated with extended software support.