Home / Technology / Tech News / Qualcomm to launch Snapdragon X platform in India for affordable AI PCs

Qualcomm to launch Snapdragon X platform in India for affordable AI PCs

The Snapdragon X chip features an 8-core Oryon CPU and a 45 TOPS (trillion operations per second) capable NPU to support Microsoft's Copilot+ PC platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon X chip

Qualcomm Snapdragon X chip

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

American chip-maker Qualcomm has announced that it will be launching its Snapdragon X platform in India this month. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) by the Snapdragon India handle, the company announced that it has scheduled an event on February 24, where it will be launching the Snapdragon X chip in India. First unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the latest entrant in the new Snapdragon X series arm chips is designed to power more affordable AI PCs.
 
The announcement post is accompanied by an image captioned "AI PCs for everyone," suggesting that the PCs powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X chips will be more affordable compared to those that feature Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus chips.
 

Qualcomm Snapdragon X: What is new
 
The Arm architecture-based Snapdragon X chip for PCs features an 8-core Oryon Central Processing Unit (CPU), operating at up to 3.0 GHz multi-core frequency. For comparison, the flagship Snapdragon X Elite chip features a 12-core CPU which can go up to 3.8GHz multi-core frequency. While there are versions of the Snapdragon X Plus chips that come with 8-core CPU configurations, their operating frequencies are higher than that of the Snapdragon X chip.
 
Most notably, the Snapdragon X chip features the same neural processing unit (NPU) as other Snapdragon X series chips, with 45 TOPS (trillion operations per second) capability. This allows the chip to accelerate on-device artificial intelligence processing, required to support Microsoft's Copilot+ PC platform and the exclusive AI-powered features that it offers.
 
Other highlights include extended battery life, Bluetooth 5.4 compatibility, support for Wi-Fi 7, and the ability to power up to three external UHD (4K) monitors running at 60Hz.
 
Several electronics makers such as Acer, Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo are expected to launch laptops powered by the new Snapdragon X chip in the Indian market.
 

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

