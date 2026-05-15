Besides Intel, Qualcomm Snapdragon chips to power Googlebooks: Details

Qualcomm has confirmed that some of the upcoming Googlebook devices will be powered by Snapdragon chips. These Googlebook models will likely run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon X series chips, according to a report by XDA Developers.

As per the report, Qualcomm’s chief marketing officer, Don McGuire, replied to Qualcomm’s announcement post on X stating that Googlebook powered by the Snapdragon X series is coming soon. He deleted the comment soon and then simply reaffirmed Qualcomm’s stance, without mentioning the X series chips suggesting that the CMO may have potentially revealed the specifics a bit too soon.

Another key development in this aspect is that Intel has also recently confirmed that it has been working with Google for Googlebook, suggesting that the upcoming AI PC lineup will be powered by both Snapdragon and Intel chips, depending on the OEM making the device. For the uninitiated, Google announced at The Android Show that the first Googlebook devices will arrive later this year through partners including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo.

ALSO READ: Your Google account's free cloud storage may get reduced soon, here's why Snapdragon X chip coming to non-Windows PCs? This marks the first time a Snapdragon X series processor will possibly be spotted in a device that does not run Windows. Qualcomm has so far positioned the Snapdragon X lineup mainly for Windows on Arm. The inclusion of a Snapdragon X chip inside Googlebook also makes sense given the processor’s built-in Neural Processing Unit (NPU). The same chip has already powered several of Microsoft’s Copilot+ PCs, where the onboard NPU handles AI workloads directly on the device. This allows AI features to run locally instead of relying entirely on cloud servers for processing.

Google has already confirmed that Googlebook will be centred around Gemini Intelligence, meaning contextual AI will be a key part of them. Hence, these chips make more sense. ALSO READ: Rising memory prices fuel India's smartphone affordability crunch: Lava What is Googlebook Google is positioning Googlebook as a new category of laptop built around Gemini Intelligence, where AI becomes a core part of the overall user experience instead of functioning as a separate chatbot tool. The company says Gemini will be integrated directly into how users interact with the system itself. One of the biggest features showcased was “Magic Pointer,” an AI-powered cursor system that understands voice, text, and visual context. Google demonstrated how users could simply point at items on screen and issue natural language commands without explicitly naming objects or locations. In one demo, a user hovered over three list items and asked Gemini to move them elsewhere, with the system automatically identifying both the selected items and the intended destination based on cursor movement and on-screen context.

Google also showed the Magic Pointer editing a meeting schedule through voice commands alone. In another example focused on image understanding, the cursor was moved between a handwritten address and an image of the London Eye, after which Gemini automatically opened navigation directions between the two locations. The company additionally introduced Create your Widget, a feature that lets users generate custom widgets through simple text prompts. In one demonstration, Gemini combined information from Gmail, Calendar, and web services to automatically build a dashboard containing travel plans, bookings, and reminders. A major focus of Googlebook appears to be deeper Android integration. Google said the platform is partly based on Android’s technology stack, enabling tighter cross-device functionality between phones and laptops. During the presentation, the company showed users interacting with smartphone apps directly from the laptop and accessing phone files through a feature called “Quick Access,” without manually transferring content between devices.