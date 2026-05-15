WhatsApp tests 'After Reading' timer for disappearing messages: What's new

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new privacy-focused feature that could give users more control over disappearing messages. According to a report from WABetaInfo, the update introduces a new “After Reading” option, allowing messages to disappear after the recipient reads them instead of only relying on a fixed timer from the moment the message is sent. When the feature was first announced, WhatsApp was developing the new timer for Android. The company is now rolling it out to select beta testers on iOS as well. The new option adds an extra layer of privacy by combining read-based expiry with flexible timers.

Disappearing messages: How it works WhatsApp already offers disappearing messages as a privacy feature for chats. Once enabled, new messages in a conversation are automatically deleted after a selected time period. At present, users can choose between 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days. ALSO READ: Elon Musk's xAI unveils first coding agent in bid to rival Anthropic The feature can be enabled for individual chats or set as a default for all new conversations. It is mainly designed to reduce long-term message storage and make chats feel more private. ‘After Reading’ option for disappearing messages: What’s it With the new update, WhatsApp is adding a read-based countdown system. Users can reportedly select an “After reading” option while setting disappearing messages. Once enabled, messages will disappear only after the recipient opens them.

Users can then choose how quickly the message should vanish after being read. The available timer options reportedly include 5 minutes, 1 hour, and 12 hours. For example, if a user sends a message with a 5-minute “After reading” timer, the message remains available until the recipient opens it. Once the message is viewed, a 5-minute countdown begins on the recipient’s device, after which WhatsApp automatically removes it from the chat. However, unread messages will still disappear after 24 hours by default, even if the recipient never opens the conversation. ALSO READ: Instax Mini 13 review: Playful pick that captures, prints real moments