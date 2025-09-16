Home / Technology / Tech News / Snap OS 2.0 announced with revamped browser, Spotlight Lens, and more

Snap OS 2.0 announced with revamped browser, Spotlight Lens, and more

The Snap OS 2.0 update brings browser upgrades, vertical video via Spotlight Lens, improved sharing tools, AR stabilisation, and gaming support for Snap Specs

Snap Specs
Snap Specs
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 12:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Snap has introduced Snap OS 2.0, the updated software platform that will power its AR glasses, ahead of the planned 2026 public launch of the device. The update brings a redesigned browser, a dedicated Spotlight Lens for vertical video, a new gallery layout for managing captures, and motion-ready AR stabilisation through Travel mode. Snap says the changes aim to make Specs more functional for browsing, content viewing, sharing, and interactive augmented reality experiences. 

Snap OS 2.0: What’s new

  • Browser overhaul: Snap OS 2.0 is said to come with a minimalist design with faster page loads, reduced power usage, a home screen with widgets and bookmarks, a new toolbar that supports typed or spoken URLs, navigation, and refresh option. Windows can be resized, and WebXR support allows AR experiences directly from compatible websites.
  • Spotlight Lens: Dedicated lens for viewing vertical video content overlaid in the real world, with the option to anchor media in place or have it follow the wearer.
  • Gallery Lens: As per the company, this brings an “interactive layout” for reviewing Specs captures, featuring a curved carousel, zoom support, and tools to organise and share clips to Snapchat or contacts.
  • Travel mode: As per Snap, this mode stabilises AR content and tracking while on the move, such as on planes, trains, or in passenger seats.
  • Gaming support: Specs will soon support Synth Riders, a rhythm-action game where players will “catch notes” and dodge obstacles in mixed reality.

Snap Specs: Details

Snap announced its next generation of consumer-focused augmented reality (AR) glasses at the Augmented World Expo (AWE) 2025 in June. Dubbed Specs, this new wearable device is set to launch in 2026. Snap Specs are said to understand users' surroundings, enable shared AR experiences such as multiplayer games, and support tasks like browse, streaming, and productivity.
 
Specs is a wearable device with transparent lenses that project digital elements into the physical environment. Snap described the Specs as a device built to “seamlessly integrate digital content into everyday life,” positioning the glasses as part of a broader shift in computing where physical and digital environments converge. The company said it believes “the time is right for a revolution in computing.”
 
The fifth-generation model, launched last year, highlighted the possibilities of AR but remained bulky and limited to developer use. The 2026 iteration is expected to deliver a sleeker design aimed at everyday consumers.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Spotify now lets free users search and play music they want: What's new

Samsung expands OneUI 8: Check schedule for Galaxy S25 series, other models

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Qualcomm confirms next Android flagship chip

IIT Hyderabad develops 6G prototypes, targets readiness for 2030 rollout

iOS 26 update could affect iPhone's battery, performance: What Apple says

Topics :Augmented realitySnapchatSnap Inc

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story