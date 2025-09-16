Snap OS 2.0 announced with revamped browser, Spotlight Lens, and more

Snap Specs: Details

Snap announced its next generation of consumer-focused augmented reality (AR) glasses at the Augmented World Expo (AWE) 2025 in June. Dubbed Specs, this new wearable device is set to launch in 2026. Snap Specs are said to understand users' surroundings, enable shared AR experiences such as multiplayer games, and support tasks like browse, streaming, and productivity.

Specs is a wearable device with transparent lenses that project digital elements into the physical environment. Snap described the Specs as a device built to “seamlessly integrate digital content into everyday life,” positioning the glasses as part of a broader shift in computing where physical and digital environments converge. The company said it believes “the time is right for a revolution in computing.”