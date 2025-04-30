Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Motorola launches Edge 60 Pro with 6,000 mAh battery in India at Rs 29,999

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme and sports a 6.7-inch quad-curved display validated by Pantone for colour accuracy

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola Edge 60 Pro (Image: Motorola)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Motorola has launched the Edge 60 Pro smartphone in India. Priced from Rs 29,999, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme and features a 6,000 mAh battery. The Edge 60 Pro is among the first smartphones in the country to offer users a choice of three AI assistants — Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity.
 

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Price and availability

  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 33,999
  • Colours: Pantone Dazzling Blue, Pantone Shadow, Pantone Sparkling Grape
The smartphone is available for pre-order, with sales starting May 7 on Motorola’s official website, Flipkart, and select retail outlets.
 
 

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Details

 
The Motorola Edge 60 Pro features a 6.7-inch quad-curved pOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.
 
For imaging, the smartphone includes a triple-camera set-up at the rear — a 50MP Sony LYT-700C primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto sensor. At the front, there is a 50MP camera for selfies and video calls.
 
On the software front, the Edge 60 Pro runs Hello UI based on Android 15. Motorola has committed to three years of operating system updates and four years of security updates.

It packs a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 15W wireless charging. The phone is IP68 and IP69 certified for dust and water resistance and is rated MIL-STD-810H for durability. It also features Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection and is offered with a leather or nylon-inspired textured back. Audio is delivered via stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. 

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: AI features

 
The Edge 60 Pro features a dedicated side button for launching Motorola’s AI suite, “moto ai.” Key features include:
  • Catch Me Up: Notification summarisation
  • Pay Attention: Real-time transcription and translation
  • Remember This: Content recall from apps or screen context
  • The phone also includes Image Studio to create digital avatars or generate images using prompts, and Playlist Studio to curate playlists based on screen context.
Users can select their default AI assistant from Google Gemini, Perplexity AI or Microsoft Copilot. Motorola is offering three months of Perplexity Pro and three months of Gemini Advanced with 2 TB of cloud storage at no additional cost. 

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch quad-curved pOLED, HDR10+, 120 Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme
  • RAM: up to 12 GB
  • Storage: 256 GB
  • Rear cameras: 50 MP (Sony LYT-700C) + 50 MP ultra-wide + 10 MP telephoto
  • Front camera: 50 MP
  • Battery: 6,000 mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired, 15W wireless
  • Operating system: Android 15-based Hello UI
  • Protection: IP68/IP69, Gorilla Glass 7i, MIL-STD-810H
  • Weight: 186g

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

