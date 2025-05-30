The Realme GT 7 series is now available for purchase in India, starting at Rs 34,999 for the GT 7T and Rs 39,999 for the GT 7. The smartphones are available on Realme’s official website, select e-commerce platforms, and at select retail outlets. Alongside the smartphones, Realme Buds Air 7 Pro is also now available for purchase. Check details below:

Realme GT 7 series: Price and variants

Realme GT 7

8GB + 256GB: Rs 39,999

12GB + 256GB: Rs 42,999

12GB + 512GB: Rs 46,999

Colours: Icesense Black, Icesense Blue

Realme GT 7T

8GB + 256GB: Rs 34,999

12GB + 256GB: Rs 37,999

12GB + 512GB: Rs 41,999

Colours: Icesense Black, Icesense Blue, Racing Yellow

Realme Buds Air 7 Pro

Price: Rs 5,499

Colours: Glory Beige, Fiery Red, Metallic Grey, Racing Green

Realme GT series: Availability and offers

The Realme GT 7 and GT 7T are now available via Realme's official website, Amazon, and select retail outlets. The Dream Edition variant will go on sale from June 13.

Introductory offers include:

Also Read

Rs 3,000 bank discount on select cards

Exchange bonus of up to Rs 6,000

No-cost EMI for up to 9 months (online purchases)

Buyers purchasing from select retail outlets will receive a Realme Buds T110 at no additional cost.

The Realme Buds Air 7 Pro is available via Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and Realme’s official website.

Realme GT 7: Specifications and features

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, HDR+, 6,000 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400e

RAM: Up to 12GB

Storage: Up to 512GB

Rear cameras: 50MP (Sony IMX906) primary + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 7,000mAh, 120W wired fast charging, 7.5W reverse charging

OS: Android 15

Protection: IP69

Weight: 206g

Notable features include AI-powered productivity tools, gaming modes, and IceSense Graphene for efficient heat dissipation during intensive use.

Realme GT 7T: Specifications and features

Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8400

RAM: Up to 12GB

Storage: Up to 512GB

Rear cameras: 50MP (IMX896) primary + 8MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 7,000mAh, 120W wired fast charging

OS: Android 15

Protection: IP69

Weight: 205g

ALSO READ: Realme GT7 review: Performance and efficiency highlight this value flagship Like the GT 7, the 7T also includes IceSense Graphene thermal management for sustained performance during prolonged usage.

Realme Buds Air 7 Pro: Features