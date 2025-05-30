Home / Technology / Tech News / Realme GT 7, 7T, and Buds Air 7 Pro go on sale with introductory offers

Realme GT 7, 7T, and Buds Air 7 Pro go on sale with introductory offers

Starting at Rs 34,999, the Realme GT 7 series features a 7,000mAh battery, AI-powered creative tools, and a suite of gaming enhancements

Realme GT 7 series
Realme GT 7 series
Sweta Kumari
May 30 2025
The Realme GT 7 series is now available for purchase in India, starting at Rs 34,999 for the GT 7T and Rs 39,999 for the GT 7. The smartphones are available on Realme’s official website, select e-commerce platforms, and at select retail outlets. Alongside the smartphones, Realme Buds Air 7 Pro is also now available for purchase. Check details below:

Realme GT 7 series: Price and variants

Realme GT 7
  • 8GB + 256GB: Rs 39,999
  • 12GB + 256GB: Rs 42,999
  • 12GB + 512GB: Rs 46,999
  • Colours: Icesense Black, Icesense Blue
Realme GT 7T
  • 8GB + 256GB: Rs 34,999
  • 12GB + 256GB: Rs 37,999
  • 12GB + 512GB: Rs 41,999
  • Colours: Icesense Black, Icesense Blue, Racing Yellow
Realme Buds Air 7 Pro
  • Price: Rs 5,499
  • Colours: Glory Beige, Fiery Red, Metallic Grey, Racing Green

Realme GT series: Availability and offers

The Realme GT 7 and GT 7T are now available via Realme's official website, Amazon, and select retail outlets. The Dream Edition variant will go on sale from June 13.
 
Introductory offers include:

  • Rs 3,000 bank discount on select cards
  • Exchange bonus of up to Rs 6,000
  • No-cost EMI for up to 9 months (online purchases)
  • Buyers purchasing from select retail outlets will receive a Realme Buds T110 at no additional cost.
  • The Realme Buds Air 7 Pro is available via Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and Realme’s official website.

Realme GT 7: Specifications and features

  • Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, HDR+, 6,000 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400e
  • RAM: Up to 12GB
  • Storage: Up to 512GB
  • Rear cameras: 50MP (Sony IMX906) primary + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 7,000mAh, 120W wired fast charging, 7.5W reverse charging
  • OS: Android 15
  • Protection: IP69
  • Weight: 206g
Notable features include AI-powered productivity tools, gaming modes, and IceSense Graphene for efficient heat dissipation during intensive use.

Realme GT 7T: Specifications and features

  • Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8400
  • RAM: Up to 12GB
  • Storage: Up to 512GB
  • Rear cameras: 50MP (IMX896) primary + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 7,000mAh, 120W wired fast charging
  • OS: Android 15
  • Protection: IP69
  • Weight: 205g
Like the GT 7, the 7T also includes IceSense Graphene thermal management for sustained performance during prolonged usage. 

Realme Buds Air 7 Pro: Features

  • Active Noise Cancellation: Up to 53dB
  • Dual DAC drivers, Hi-Res Audio certification
  • Battery life: Up to 48 hours
  • Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity
  • Noise cancellation up to 5000Hz
  • Gemini AI Assistant integration
  • Live voice translation
  • Face-to-face interpreter mode
  • AI-powered query support
First Published: May 30 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

