Realme’s upcoming flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 7 Pro, is now open for pre-orders in India ahead of its November 26 launch. Initially introduced in China earlier this month, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It features an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, supporting a specialised underwater photography mode.

Apple is reportedly planning significant product launches in 2025. The company is expected to expand its footprint in the smart home segment with new smart displays and devices. Additionally, a new generation of the AirTag tracker is anticipated, with a potential mid-2025 release, as reported by Bloomberg.

Google has introduced its Imagen 3 AI image generation tool into Google Docs, enabling users to create images directly within their documents. In a Workspace blog update, Google explained that users can generate photorealistic visuals—such as people and landscapes—using the "Create an Image" feature integrated with Gemini in Docs. Currently, the feature is available to Google Workspace subscribers, with plans to expand access to more Gemini Advanced users in the coming weeks.

The launch of Samsung’s extended reality (XR) glasses has reportedly been postponed to Q3 2025. According to 9To5Google, these glasses, developed in partnership with Google, are expected to have specifications comparable to the Ray-Ban Meta glasses and may include AI capabilities.

With the release of new processors by Qualcomm and MediaTek, smartphone manufacturers like Realme, Oppo, Vivo, iQOO, and OnePlus are preparing to unveil flagship models powered by these chips. While some of these devices have already launched in China, they are expected to enter the Indian market soon.

IndiGo, India’s budget airline, is providing a four-month complimentary trial of Spotify Premium Individual Plan with flight bookings. This offer is valid for bookings made through IndiGo’s official website or mobile app and is available for domestic and international flights until October 3, 2025.

Between January and June 2024, India recorded 135,173 phishing attacks targeting financial sectors, including e-commerce, banking, and payment systems, according to a recent study.