Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Tech wrap Nov 18: Realme GT 7 Pro pre-booking, Apple AirTag, Google Docs

Tech wrap Nov 18: Realme GT 7 Pro pre-booking, Apple AirTag, Google Docs

Realme GT 7 Pro Pre-booking starts. Apple AirTag, smart home devices. Image generation in Google Docs. Samsung XR glasses. Top 5 upcoming smartphones

Tech Wrap November 18
Tech Wrap November 18
BS Tech New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 8:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
 
Realme’s upcoming flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 7 Pro, is now open for pre-orders in India ahead of its November 26 launch. Initially introduced in China earlier this month, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It features an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, supporting a specialised underwater photography mode.
   
Apple is reportedly planning significant product launches in 2025. The company is expected to expand its footprint in the smart home segment with new smart displays and devices. Additionally, a new generation of the AirTag tracker is anticipated, with a potential mid-2025 release, as reported by Bloomberg.
   
Google has introduced its Imagen 3 AI image generation tool into Google Docs, enabling users to create images directly within their documents. In a Workspace blog update, Google explained that users can generate photorealistic visuals—such as people and landscapes—using the "Create an Image" feature integrated with Gemini in Docs. Currently, the feature is available to Google Workspace subscribers, with plans to expand access to more Gemini Advanced users in the coming weeks.

More From This Section

Realme GT 7 Pro to OPPO Find X8 series: Check top 5 upcoming smartphones

India sees 135,173 financial phishing attacks in H1 2024, says study

Now, Google Docs lets you generate images using AI: Here is how it works

IndiGo offers complimentary Spotify Premium for 4 months on flight bookings

Samsung XR glasses may feature Ray-Ban Meta-like form factor, AI: Report

 
 
The launch of Samsung’s extended reality (XR) glasses has reportedly been postponed to Q3 2025. According to 9To5Google, these glasses, developed in partnership with Google, are expected to have specifications comparable to the Ray-Ban Meta glasses and may include AI capabilities.
   
With the release of new processors by Qualcomm and MediaTek, smartphone manufacturers like Realme, Oppo, Vivo, iQOO, and OnePlus are preparing to unveil flagship models powered by these chips. While some of these devices have already launched in China, they are expected to enter the Indian market soon.
   
IndiGo, India’s budget airline, is providing a four-month complimentary trial of Spotify Premium Individual Plan with flight bookings. This offer is valid for bookings made through IndiGo’s official website or mobile app and is available for domestic and international flights until October 3, 2025.
   
Between January and June 2024, India recorded 135,173 phishing attacks targeting financial sectors, including e-commerce, banking, and payment systems, according to a recent study.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Realme GT 7 Pro available for pre-orders in India ahead of launch on Nov 26

Realme GT7 Pro goes official with SD 8 Elite, 6500mAh battery: Details

Tech wrap Nov 4: Realme GT 7 Pro, HONOR Magic 7 series, Apple Intelligence

Realme GT 7 Pro with SD 8 Elite chip launching in India on Nov 26: Details

Realme GT7 Pro to debut with Android 15, AI-enhanced imaging: Know more

Topics :Realme IndiaApple Google DocsGemini AI

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story