Tech wrap Nov 28: Lava Yuva 4 launched, Redmi K80 series, Black Friday sale

Indian smartphone brand Lava has introduced the Yuva 4, a budget-friendly 4G smartphone. It comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ display offering a 90Hz refresh rate and features a 50MP rear camera. The device is available in three colour options: Glossy White, Glossy Purple, and Glossy Black.

Xiaomi has debuted the Redmi K80 series in China, comprising the Redmi K80 and Redmi K80 Pro. The Pro variant is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, while the base model features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 from the previous generation.

Amazon has announced its inaugural Black Friday sale in India, scheduled from November 29 to December 2. Shoppers can expect discounts across categories like electronics and appliances, with prominent brands such as Apple, Samsung, Sony, and LG participating.

OnePlus has reportedly confirmed the upcoming Ace 5 series launch in China. According to GSMArena, the Ace 5 Pro will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, while the Ace 5 will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The Ace 5 might be rebranded as the OnePlus 13r for markets outside China, launching alongside the flagship OnePlus 13. Additionally, reports suggest the company might unveil a new-generation OnePlus Watch.

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence firm, xAI, is reportedly set to launch a standalone app for its Grok AI chatbot. As per The Verge, referencing The Wall Street Journal, the app could launch in December, positioning xAI to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.

Samsung is expected to unveil its next flagship Galaxy S25 series early next year. Recent reports suggest the device has appeared on the US FCC website, revealing details about its battery, charging, and connectivity features.

Questions about data privacy have arisen with the mention of the "Connected Experiences" feature in Microsoft Office apps. This feature analyses user content to provide suggestions and has sparked concerns about whether Microsoft is leveraging user data to train AI models.

The US Federal Trade Commission has initiated an antitrust investigation into Microsoft. The probe reportedly covers areas such as cloud computing, software licensing, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence offerings.

A study released on Thursday revealed that the majority of CFOs and finance leaders in India believe generative AI (GenAI) has the potential to enhance efficiency in tax-related functions significantly.