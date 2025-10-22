Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 10:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Realme GT8 series with Ricoh imaging tech, modular camera design unveiled

Realme GT8 series with Ricoh imaging tech, modular camera design unveiled

Realme unveiled the GT 8 and GT 8 Pro in China with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Ricoh-tuned cameras, customisable camera design, and 7,000mAh battery

Realme GT8 series

Realme GT8 series (Image: Realme China)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China’s Realme has launched the GT8 series in its home country. The series comprising the GT 8 Pro and GT 8. Both smartphones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Extreme Edition chipset. Each device packs a 7,000mAh battery and comes with IP66, IP67, and IP68 ratings for water and dust resistance.
 
The GT 8 Pro stands out as Realme’s first smartphone with an interchangeable camera housing, allowing users to modify the phone’s appearance easily with modular camera islands. Additionally, it debuts the Ricoh imaging, another first on Realme smartphones.

Realme GT 8 series: Details

The GT 8 Pro sports a 6.79-inch AMOLED display of QHD+ (3,136 x 1,440) resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The GT 8 features the same panel specifications. Both are paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.
 
 
The GT 8 Pro features a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50MP Ricoh-tuned main sensor. It introduces five Ricoh GR photo tones: Positive, Negative, High-contrast Black & White, Standard, and Monochrome. The main sensor is supported by a 65mm-equivalent 200MP periscope lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. The phone supports 8K video recording at 30fps and houses a 32MP selfie camera.
 
The camera housing uses two Torx screws and a magnetic locking system for quick swaps between styles. Realme said users can choose among square, round, and robot-style camera islands.

Also Read

Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones limited edition

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones limited edition launched: Price, what's new

Realme partners with Ricoh for GT 8 Pro

Realme partners with Ricoh for GT 8 Pro's camera system: What to expect

Realme15x 5G

Realme 15x with 7000mAh battery, dual 50MP camera launched: Price, specs

Tech Wrap October 1

Tech Wrap Oct 1: Realme 15x launch, Powerbeats Fit, Amazon Echo, Sora app

Qualcomm Snapdargon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip

OnePlus, Realme, iQOO confirm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 flagships: Full list

 
The standard GT 8 includes a 50MP Ricoh GR anti-glare main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP telephoto lens, paired with a 16MP selfie camera.
 
Both models pack a 7,000mAh combined dual-cell battery, with the GT 8 Pro supporting 120W wired charging and the GT 8 offering 100W. The GT 8 Pro measures 8.2mm thick, while the GT 8 is 8.55mm.
 
Both run on Android 16-based Realme UI 7, with colour options including White, Green, and Blue for the Pro, and White, Green, and Navi for the standard variant.  ALSO READ| OpenAI launches ChatGPT Atlas AI browser for Macs: Know all about it
 
Realme GT 8: Specifications
  • Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, QHD+ (1440 x 3136), 144Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (Extreme Edition)
  • RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.1
  • Rear camera: 50MP Ricoh-tuned main + 50MP telephoto + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 7,000mAh
  • Charging: 100W wired
  • OS: Android 16-based Realme UI 7
  • Protection: IP66 / IP67 / IP68 ratings
  • Colours: White, Green, Navi
Realme GT 8 Pro: Specifications
  • Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, QHD+ (3,136 x 1,440), 144Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Extreme Edition
  • RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.1
  • Rear camera: 50MP Ricoh-tuned main + 200MP periscope (3x zoom) + 50MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 7,000mAh
  • Charging: 120W wired
  • OS: Android 16-based Realme UI 7
  • Protection: IP66 / IP67 / IP68 ratings
  • Colours: White, Green, Blue

More From This Section

OpenAI's ChatGPT Atlas browser for macOS

OpenAI launches ChatGPT Atlas AI browser for Macs: Know all about it

Apple Vision Pro

Apple's new M5 Vision Pro now made in Vietnam amid latest China shift

Samsung's Galaxy XR Headset

Samsung's Galaxy XR headset debuts at half the price of Apple's Vision Pro

Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO, OpenAI

Microsoft CEO Nadella's pay hits record $96.5 million amid AI growth

OpenAI (Image: Shutterstock)

OpenAI launches web browser 'Atlas' to compete with Google Chrome

Topics : Realme Tech News Realme India Chinese smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Delhi AQI TodaySamsung Galaxy XR Headset LaunchChatGPT Atlas AI Browser LaunchGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksH-1B Visa FeeLokpal BMW TenderBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon