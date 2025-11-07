Friday, November 07, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / GTA 6 launch delayed: Rockstar Games sets new release date for Nov 19, 2026

GTA 6 launch delayed: Rockstar Games sets new release date for Nov 19, 2026

Rockstar Games has delayed GTA 6's launch to November 19, 2026, saying the team needs more time to refine gameplay and meet players' high expectations

GTA 6 launch delayed again VI

GTA 6 (Image: Sony PlayStation)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Rockstar Games has delayed the release of the upcoming GTA 6 game. While taking to X (formerly Twitter), the American video game publisher announced that GTA 6, which was scheduled for a launch on May 26, 2026, will now launch on November 19, 2026. While justifying this delay in the release of the next title in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, Rockstar Games said that it needs this extra time to polish the game further.
 
In a post on X, the publisher wrote, “We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve.”
 
 
Grand Theft Auto 6 was first slated for a fall 2025 launch, a timeline that Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two’s CEO Strauss Zelnick, had expressed confidence in despite rumours of a possible delay. However, Rockstar later postponed the release to May 2026, explaining that the additional time would help ensure the game meets the “high standards of quality players expect and deserve.” Now, the game has been delayed yet again to focus on the quality so that the game serves the expectations of gamers. 

GTA 6: What to Expect

  • Release: Grand Theft Auto 6 will arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S consoles.
  • Map: Rockstar Games has confirmed that the upcoming title is set in Vice City — Rockstar’s reimagined version of Miami — bringing back the charm of the 2002 classic, GTA: Vice City.
  • Gameplay: The narrative will reportedly follow Lucia, the franchise’s first female protagonist, with multiple reports hinting at the inclusion of additional playable characters.

GTA 6 may offer 60 FPS gameplay on PS5 Pro

According to GizmoChina, an X (formerly Twitter) user known as Detective Seeds claimed that GTA 6 could run at 60 frames per second on the PlayStation 5 Pro. The user also suggested that Rockstar Games is collaborating with Sony to fine-tune the game for the upgraded console, ensuring improved performance across various graphic modes.
 
If this proves true, it would mark a notable shift from Rockstar’s earlier console releases — both GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 were initially capped at 30 fps, with 60 fps support introduced later only for PC versions. While the standard PS5 and Xbox Series X editions are expected to maintain 30 fps gameplay, smoother frame rates could remain exclusive to the PS5 Pro when GTA 6 reportedly launches in November 2026.

Topics : Gaming online games online gaming

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

