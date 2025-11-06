Home / Technology / Tech News / Nintendo launches Store app on iPhones, iPad, Android: Check what's new

Nintendo launches Store app on iPhones, iPad, Android: Check what's new

Nintendo has rolled out its official Store app in select regions beyond Japan, allowing users to shop for Switch consoles, games, and accessories while tracking play history across devices

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
Nov 06 2025 | 4:17 PM IST
Nintendo has officially launched its Nintendo Store app for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices in select global markets, expanding access to the eShop beyond Japan for the first time. The app was originally launched five years ago in Japan as the “My Nintendo” app and has now been rebranded and rolled out across multiple regions, including the US, UK, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and most of Europe, The Verge reported. Notably, India launch of the same has not yet been announced.

Nintendo Store app: What can it do

According to the Apple App Store listing, the app allows users to browse and buy Nintendo Switch 2 and Switch consoles, digital and physical games, accessories, and merchandise. While purchases are still redirected to the mobile web version of the My Nintendo Store for final checkout, the app is said to offer a far smoother shopping experience than visiting the eShop manually through a browser, reported 9to5Mac.
Beyond shopping, the Nintendo Store app also introduces personalised and interactive features. Users can sign in with their Nintendo Account to review their play history, showing details such as which games they played, when, and for how long. This includes activity data for the Switch, and Switch 2 consoles. Activity data of 3DS and Wii U consoles are also available, but is limited to up to February 2020.
 
Other key features include the ability to receive push notifications when wish-listed items go on sale, access the latest news and updates about upcoming games and events, and even earn rewards by checking in at official Nintendo stores or events. These reward activities are linked to the “My Nintendo” ecosystem, encouraging more engagement from users both online and offline. 
 

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

