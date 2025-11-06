Nintendo launches Store app on iPhones, iPad, Android: Check what's new

According to the Apple App Store listing, the app allows users to browse and buy Nintendo Switch 2 and Switch consoles, digital and physical games, accessories, and merchandise. While purchases are still redirected to the mobile web version of the My Nintendo Store for final checkout, the app is said to offer a far smoother shopping experience than visiting the eShop manually through a browser, reported 9to5Mac.

Beyond shopping, the Nintendo Store app also introduces personalised and interactive features. Users can sign in with their Nintendo Account to review their play history, showing details such as which games they played, when, and for how long. This includes activity data for the Switch, and Switch 2 consoles. Activity data of 3DS and Wii U consoles are also available, but is limited to up to February 2020.