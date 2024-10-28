Realme GT7 Pro to debut with Android 15, AI-enhanced imaging: Know more

Chinese smartphone maker Realme is set to launch the Realme GT7 Pro in India next month. The smartphone will be among the first powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite System-on-Chip (SoC). Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed that the GT7 Pro will debut realmeUI 6.0, which will be based on Android 15 operating system packed with artificial intelligence features from Google and its own. Here are the details:

Realme GT7 Pro: AI Features

The upcoming Realme GT7 Pro will come with Android 15-based realmeUI 6.0 out of the box. The company stated that the new user interface will leverage the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip’s AI processing capability alongside Google’s cloud-based AI resources to offer several new AI features on the Realme GT7 Pro. These include imaging tools such as “AI Sketch to Image” for generating pictures from rough sketches, as well as “AI Motion Deblur” and “AI Telephoto Ultra Clarity” features aimed at improving picture clarity.

For gaming, Realme will introduce “AI Game Super Resolution” technology, which will use artificial intelligence to upscale in-game visuals to up to 1.5K resolution.

Realme GT7 Pro: Expected specifications

The Realme GT7 Pro smartphone is set to launch in the company’s home country on November 4. Ahead of its launch, the smartphone has reportedly appeared on China’s TENAA certification platform, revealing several key specifications.

The Realme GT7 Pro is expected to feature a 6.78-inch OLED micro-curved display panel with a resolution of 2780x1264 and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is also said to include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor underneath the display.

It has been confirmed that the device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and is likely to be offered with up to 24GB RAM and 1TB of storage in China. The Realme GT7 Pro is expected to be equipped with a 6,500mAh battery, supporting 120W fast wired charging.