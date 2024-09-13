Realme P2 Pro 5G, Pad 2 Lite launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Realme has launched the P2 Pro 5G smartphone in India. Alongside the Chinese smartphone brand has introduced the Realme Pad 2 Lite Android tablet in the country. The Realme P2 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip and features a curved AMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme Pad 2 Lite, on the other hand, offers a 2K resolution display of a 90Hz refresh rate.
Realme P2 Pro 5G: Price and variants
8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 21,999
12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 24,999
12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 27,999
Colours: Parrot Green, Eagle Grey
Realme P2 Pro 5G: Availability and offers
The Realme P2 Pro 5G will be available for purchase in an early bird sale on September 17 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on the company's official website and the e-commerce platform Flipkart.
For the introductory offer, Realme is providing a coupon discount of Rs 2,000 on all variants of the P2 Pro smartphone. Additionally, customers can avail of a Rs 1,000 discount on the 12GB RAM variants from select bank cards. There is also an option for a no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) plan for three months.
Realme P2 Pro 5G: Specifications
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
- Display: 6.7-inch curved AMOLED, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000 nits peak brightness, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
- RAM: 8GB / 12GB
- Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB
- Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-600 (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide
- Front Camera: 32MP
- Battery: 5200mAh with 80W wired charging
- OS: Android 14 based realmeUI 5.0
- Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, IP65
- Cooling System: 3D vapour chamber
Realme Pad 2 Lite: Details
The Realme Pad 2 Lite sports a 10.95-inch 2K resolution display of a 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G99, the tablet comes with up to 8GB RAM, expandable by an additional 8GB using Dynamic RAM expansion, and 128GB on-board storage. It is equipped with an 8300mAh battery and sports an 8MP rear camera.
Realme Pad 2 Lite: Price and availability
4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 14,999
8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 16,999
Colours: Space Grey, Nebula Purple
The availability date for the Pad 2 Lite will be announced soon. It will be available on the company’s website, the e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retail outlets.
Realme Pad 2 Lite: Specifications
- Display: 10.95-inch, 2K resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 450nits peak brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Helio G99
- RAM: 4GB / 8GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Camera: 8MP rear
- Battery: 8300mAh
- Charging: 15W
- OS: Android 15 based realme UI 5.0