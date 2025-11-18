Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 11:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OnePlus 15R to be launched in India soon, preview page now live: Details

OnePlus 15R is confirmed to launch with OxygenOS 16 and is expected to offer a 1.5K AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite performance, a 50MP camera, and a 7,800mAh battery

OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R (Image: OnePlus)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

After launching the OnePlus 15, OnePlus has announced that it will debut the OnePlus 15R smartphone in India, soon. The smartphone’s product page has gone live on the company’s website, confirming that the OnePlus 15R will come with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 out of the box. The OnePlus 15R is expected to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6, which was launched in China last month. 

OnePlus 15R: What to expect

The OnePlus 15R is expected to offer similar specifications to the OnePlus Ace 6. Based on this, the upcoming smartphone is expected to feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely be powered by Qualcomm’s last year flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Elite. 
 
 
As for the photography, the OnePlus 15R is expected to feature a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, the smartphone will likely include a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. This also suggests that the OnePlus 15R will not feature a telephoto camera, unlike its predecessor. It is also unclear at the moment if the OnePlus 15R will get the new DetailMax Engine, which replaced the Hasselblad image tuning on the flagship OnePlus 15. 

  The phone is expected to feature a 7,800mAh battery with 120W wired charging. OnePlus has not offered wireless charging on its R series before, and that will likely remain the case for this year’s model as well.
 
As per the image shared by the company on its website, OnePlus 15R will likely drop the alert slider and use the new Plus Key instead. This customisable button, which debuted on the OnePlus 13s, can be used to change sound profiles, take photos, start recording and capture moments using Plus Mind.  

OnePlus 15R: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.83-inch AMOLED, FHD+ (2800×1272 resolution), 1800 nits of peak brightness, up to 120Hz of refresh rate with some scenes supporting up to 165Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.1
  • Rear camera: 50MP wide-angle camera + 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 7,800mAh
  • Charging: 120W wired

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

