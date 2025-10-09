Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 11:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Realme partners with Ricoh for GT 8 Pro's camera system: What to expect

Realme partners with Ricoh for GT 8 Pro's camera system: What to expect

Realme teams up with Japanese imaging brand Ricoh to co-develop the camera system for its upcoming GT 8 Pro flagship; India launch likely next month

Realme partners with Ricoh for GT 8 Pro

Realme partners with Ricoh for GT 8 Pro (Source: Realme Global on X)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has announced a collaboration with Japanese imaging brand Ricoh for its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 8 Pro. The announcement was made through a post on X, featuring the caption “realme GT 8 Pro x RICOH GR.” Ricoh’s GR series is known for its lineup of premium compact digital cameras, suggesting that Realme’s next flagship will focus heavily on camera performance.
 
Alongside the partnership announcement, Realme revealed that it will host an event on October 14 titled “Image Strategic Cooperation,” where the company will share more details about the collaboration. For now, the GT 8 Pro is the only confirmed model to feature a Ricoh co-developed imaging system, though future high-end Realme smartphones are expected to benefit from the partnership as well.
 

The collaboration comes shortly after Realme’s sister brand, OnePlus, confirmed the end of its long-standing partnership with Hasselblad, shifting focus to its in-house DetailMax image engine for the upcoming OnePlus 15. Meanwhile, OPPO, another sister brand, is expected to continue its partnership with Hasselblad for its premium devices.

Realme GT 8 Pro: What to expect

Realme has already confirmed that the GT 8 Pro will be one of the first smartphones in India to feature Qualcomm’s top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The device will also debut GT BOOST 3.0, Realme’s proprietary energy efficiency scheduling system designed to enhance gaming performance. According to the company, the phone will be capable of running two graphics-intensive titles such as BGMI and Genshin Impact simultaneously at high frame rates for up to an hour.
  With the Ricoh partnership now official, the Realme GT 8 Pro is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP Sony LYT-700 main sensor, a 200MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Reports from GSMArena suggest that the smartphone could sport a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display with QHD+ resolution and be powered by a 8,000mAh battery.
 
The Realme GT 8 Pro is expected to launch first in China later this month, followed by a wider rollout in global markets, including India, in November.

Realme GT 8 Pro: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch LTPO OLED, QHD+ resolution
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM: up to 16GB
  • Storage: up to 1TB
  • Rear camera: 50MP main (Sony LYT-700) + 200MP telephoto + 50 MP ultra-wide
  • Battery: 8000mAh

Topics : Realme Realme India Flagship smartphones

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

