Realme P4 Lite 5G with MediaTek 6300 to launch on March 19: Check details

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has announced the launch date of its upcoming P4 Lite 5G smartphone in India. The Realme P4 Lite 5G, set to launch in India on March 19, will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and pack a 7,000mAh battery. Notably, the company also launched the P4 Lite smartphone last month with a UNISOC T7250 chip. The new model will bring 5G connectivity and several changes.

For photography, the smartphone will include a 13MP rear camera. It will boast a 7,000mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to 1.47 days of usage on a single charge. The device will measure 8.4mm in thickness and come with ArmorShell protection, having passed the MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock resistance test. For resistance against dust and water, it will carry an IP64 rating.

The company has said that the Realme P4 Lite 5G will feature a display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate and 900 nits peak brightness. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, which will be paired with a cooling chamber to optimise the thermals of the smartphone during high-performance tasks. It will be available in Mosaic Green and Mosaic Blue colour options.

Realme P4 Lite 5G vs Realme P4 Lite

Though the company has not yet revealed all specifications of the 5G variant, even the ones that have been revealed reflect significant upgrades over the Realme P4 Lite 4G variant. To break it down, the Realme P4 Lite sports a 6.74-inch display with up to a 90Hz refresh rate, which is less than the 144Hz refresh rate panel that Realme has promised for the 5G variant. Even the peak brightness has been increased, from 563 nits in the 4G variant to 900 nits in the 5G variant.

In terms of processor, the P4 Lite was powered by the UNISOC T7250, whereas the P4 Lite 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip. Battery capacity has been increased from 6,300mAh to 7,000mAh. It appears that due to the larger-capacity battery addition, the thickness has been increased from 7.94mm in the 4G variant to 8.4mm in the upcoming 5G variant.