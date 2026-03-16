Google rolls out Gemini task automation to Galaxy S26 in beta: Report

Google has reportedly begun rolling out Gemini task automation, also referred to as screen automation, to the Samsung Galaxy S26 series in beta. The feature allows the AI assistant to carry out certain tasks inside supported apps, such as ordering food or booking rides, based on user prompts.

According to reports by The Verge and 9To5Google, the feature has started appearing on Galaxy S26 devices through a recent update. The system allows Gemini to interact with select delivery and rideshare apps in a virtual interface, completing steps such as selecting items, entering destinations or adding products to a cart. However, the assistant stops before the final confirmation step and asks the user to review and approve the action.

Gemini task automation: Rollout details The feature is currently rolling out to Galaxy S26 series smartphones, in beta. It was initially announced during the launch of Samsung’s latest flagship devices, but was not available in early units. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review: Privacy display leads monumental upgrades Apart from the Samsung Galaxy S26 series smartphones, the feature will also come toGoogle Pixel 10 series smartphones, however, the roll out is yet to begin. It should also be noted that the feature will be initially limited to the US and South Korea. Gemini task automation currently supports a limited set of apps, primarily in the food delivery and rideshare categories. These reportedly include:

Uber

Lyft

Uber Eats

Grubhub

DoorDash

Starbucks What Gemini task automation does Gemini task automation is designed to allow the AI assistant to carry out routine actions across apps without requiring users to manually navigate each interface. When a user issues a prompt — such as ordering food or booking a ride — Gemini opens the relevant app in a background window and performs the required steps automatically. This can include entering locations, browsing menus, or adding items to a cart. ALSO READ: Spotify will soon let you customise app's music recommendation: What's new The system runs while the phone remains usable for other tasks. Users can continue sending messages or browsing while the assistant completes the automated steps. Progress updates are displayed through notifications, allowing users to monitor the task or intervene if necessary.