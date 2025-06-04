Apple Design Awards: Apps and games winners announced ahead of WWDC 2025

The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 is just around the corner, scheduled for June 9. Ahead of the event, Apple has announced the winners and finalists of the 2025 Apple Design Awards, honouring 12 apps and games for their outstanding design.
This year’s winners include developers from around the world, recognised for their creativity, innovation and technical execution. The awards name one app and one game as the winner in each of six categories: Delight and Fun, Innovation, Interaction, Inclusivity, Social Impact, and Visuals and Graphics.
What are the Apple Design Awards
The Apple Design Awards are annual accolades presented during WWDC. These awards recognise outstanding apps and games that exemplify excellence in design, innovation and technical achievement across Apple’s platforms.
Over time, the categories have evolved and currently include: Delight and Fun, Innovation, Interaction, Inclusivity, Social Impact, and Visuals and Graphics. Winners are selected from a shortlist of finalists and are celebrated for their creative use of Apple technologies to deliver standout user experiences.
Apple Design Awards 2025: Winners
Winning apps
- Delight and Fun: CapWords by HappyPlan Tech (China)
- Innovation: Play by Rabbit 3 Times (United States)
- Interaction: Taobao by Zhejiang Taobao Network (China)
- Inclusivity: Speechify by Speechify (United States)
- Social Impact: Watch Duty by Sherwood Forestry Service (United States)
- Visuals and Graphics: Feather: Draw in 3D by Sketchsoft (South Korea)
Winning games
- Delight and Fun: Balatro by LocalThunk (Canada)
- Innovation: PBJ – The Musical by Philipp Stollenmayer (Germany)
- Interaction: Dredge by Black Salt Games (New Zealand)
- Inclusivity: Art of Fauna by Klemens Strasser (Austria)
- Social Impact: Neva by Devolver Digital (United States)
- Visuals and Graphics: Infinity Nikki by Infold Games (Singapore)