Reddit is reportedly aiming to evolve from a discussion forum into a search engine that helps users find meaningful answers. According to The Verge, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman stated that the company is directing its efforts toward “making Reddit a go-to search engine.” The platform is already working to integrate its large language model (LLM)-powered search into the core search experience.

Consumer technology news platform Engadget has reported that Huffman sees search as one of the top priorities for Reddit. "We're concentrating our resources on the areas that will drive results for our most pressing needs, improving the core product, making Reddit a go-to search engine, and expanding internationally."

According to the report, Huffman noted that hundreds of millions of people visit Reddit each week seeking advice. The company now aims to convert those searchers into active users of Reddit's native search tools. As reported by The Verge, Reddit's core search tool already has more than 70 million weekly active users. In total, Reddit sees 416.4 million weekly users across the platform. A major driver of this shift is Reddit Answers, an AI-powered search feature launched in December 2023. Huffman revealed that Reddit Answers has grown from 1 million users in early 2024 to 6 million weekly users today. The Verge also reported that Reddit plans to roll out Reddit Answers globally and integrate it further into the platform's main search feature.

