Reddit plans major AI push to rival Google in search engine market: Report

Reportedly, Reddit is focusing on search tools and AI features to turn the platform into a full search engine and reduce dependence on Google

Reddit
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Reddit is reportedly aiming to evolve from a discussion forum into a search engine that helps users find meaningful answers. According to The Verge, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman stated that the company is directing its efforts toward “making Reddit a go-to search engine.” The platform is already working to integrate its large language model (LLM)-powered search into the core search experience.
 
Consumer technology news platform Engadget has reported that Huffman sees search as one of the top priorities for Reddit. "We're concentrating our resources on the areas that will drive results for our most pressing needs, improving the core product, making Reddit a go-to search engine, and expanding internationally."
 
According to the report, Huffman noted that hundreds of millions of people visit Reddit each week seeking advice. The company now aims to convert those searchers into active users of Reddit’s native search tools. As reported by The Verge, Reddit’s core search tool already has more than 70 million weekly active users. In total, Reddit sees 416.4 million weekly users across the platform.
A major driver of this shift is Reddit Answers, an AI-powered search feature launched in December 2023. Huffman revealed that Reddit Answers has grown from 1 million users in early 2024 to 6 million weekly users today. The Verge also reported that Reddit plans to roll out Reddit Answers globally and integrate it further into the platform’s main search feature.
 
One key tool helping this shift is Reddit Answers, which is an AI-powered search feature the company launched in December 2023.
Reddit may be preparing for a future where Google sends less traffic to its platform. For years, people have added the word “Reddit” to their Google searches to find human-written content. But as Google builds its own AI answers and summaries, Reddit wants to make sure users can get that same experience directly on its own site. This shift could reduce Reddit’s dependency on outside traffic.
 
Reddit turned 20 last month and is focusing heavily on artificial intelligence. Reddit CTO Chris Slowe told The Verge that the early rollout of Reddit Answers has been “going really well.” Huffman added, “The internet is evolving, and our role as a community-powered platform for human connection is only becoming more critical.”

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

