Samsung confirms Galaxy S25 FE is in works, may launch soon: What to expect

Samsung may launch the Galaxy S25 FE ahead of schedule, with a slimmer design, upgraded battery, and Android 16-based One UI 8

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 10:41 AM IST
Samsung could be launching the Galaxy S25 Fan Edition (FE) model sooner than anticipated. As per a report from Android Authority, the company recently confirmed during its earnings call that the Galaxy S25 FE is slated to arrive earlier than its predecessor, likely in August or early September. To recall, the Galaxy S24 FE was unveiled on September 26 last year and became available in early October.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: What to expect

The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to retain the design language of its predecessor but may shift to Armor Aluminium construction for a more premium feel and added durability. The device is also tipped to be slimmer and lighter, measuring 7.4mm in thickness and weighing 190g (down from 8.0mm and 213g). Colour options could include Navy, Jet Black, and Icy Blue — matching the shades offered on the standard Galaxy S25.
The new Fan Edition model is expected to be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2400 processor — the same chipset found in the Galaxy S24 and S24+ models. It will likely come in two storage variants: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.
 
The smartphone may sport a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. In terms of optics, it is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The front-facing camera is likely to be a 12MP unit with autofocus.
On the software front, the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to run Android 16-based One UI 8 and offer support for seven generations of OS updates and security patches. The battery may see a slight upgrade to 4,900mAh (up from 4,700mAh) and support faster 45W wired charging, along with 15W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
  • Processor: Exynos 2400
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 8MP telephoto (3x zoom) + 12MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 4900mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired, 15W wireless

Topics :Samsung GalaxySamsung IndiaSamsung Mobiles

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

