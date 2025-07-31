PUBG Blindspot: Krafton plans UG content to evolve game into a cultural hub

South Korean video game company Krafton has reportedly revealed plans to transform its PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds ( PUBG ) game into a multifaceted platform that would in some ways be similar to what Fortnite and Roblox have done. According to a report by Web Pro News, during a recent investor call, Krafton executives outlined the vision for PUBG 2.0 while focusing on user-generated content, expansive virtual worlds, and social features.

Plans to evolve from game into a cultural hub

It appears that Krafton is taking inspiration from Fortnite’s evolution from a battle royale style game into a cultural hub, which has been used to host music concerts, events, and more. Roblox, on the other hand, has created a creator economy where developers can earn in-game real money and then later exchange it for real-world money. Since PUBG updates are soon rolled out in BGMI so we can already see the pattern of this journey as BGMI has been getting redeem codes akin to another game known as Garena’s Free Fire Max.