PUBG Blindspot: Krafton plans UG content to evolve game into a cultural hub

Krafton plans to evolve PUBG into a platform like Fortnite and Roblox, with user-generated content and virtual events. Moreover, it plans to release new games, including PUBG: Blindspot

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 3:43 PM IST
South Korean video game company Krafton has reportedly revealed plans to transform its PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) game into a multifaceted platform that would in some ways be similar to what Fortnite and Roblox have done. According to a report by Web Pro News, during a recent investor call, Krafton executives outlined the vision for PUBG 2.0 while focusing on user-generated content, expansive virtual worlds, and social features.

Plans to evolve from game into a cultural hub

It appears that Krafton is taking inspiration from Fortnite’s evolution from a battle royale style game into a cultural hub, which has been used to host music concerts, events, and more. Roblox, on the other hand, has created a creator economy where developers can earn in-game real money and then later exchange it for real-world money. Since PUBG updates are soon rolled out in BGMI so we can already see the pattern of this journey as BGMI has been getting redeem codes akin to another game known as Garena’s Free Fire Max.

New games and future growth

Krafton is also set to release new games, including a new top-down shooter game – PUBG: Blindspot, commencing a closed alpha for its extraction shooter– Project Black Budget later this year. PUBG: Blindspot is set to be unveiled at Gamescom in Germany between August 20 – 24.
 
According to an IGN report, the video game publisher is also going to enhance its publishing strategy by setting up a 2nd party publishing (2PP) structure. In simpler words, 2nd party publishing refers to a partnership structure in the video game industry where a platform holder (like Sony, Microsoft, or Nintendo) funds and publishes a game developed by an external, independent studio—but the game is either exclusive to the platform or closely tied to it. The IGN report detailed that EF Games, Rivals Hover League, is one of the many titles in the company’s 2PP pipeline. 
 

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

