Garena Free Fire Max: August 1 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds, more

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out a set of redeem codes for August 1, offering players a chance to unlock exclusive items such as limited-edition outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and more.

These codes are time-sensitive and have a limited number of redemptions, so it’s recommended to claim them quickly before they expire.

Check out the active codes below, along with a simple guide on how to redeem them and grab your rewards.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 1 are:

FHGFDS234AZXCVB7

FTREWQ901YUIOP23

FVBNMC678LKJHGF9

FYUIOP456QWERT12

FJKLPO123MNBVC67

FSDFGH901AZXCVB3

FXCVBN234LKJHGF5

FCVBNM789POIUYT0

FBNMKL456ASDFGY2

FNMJKL123ZXCVBH6

FMLKJH567QWERTY9

FKLJHG890ASDFGH2

FJHGFD345ZXCVBN8

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. Once a Free Fire Max redeem code is used successfully, the rewards are delivered straight to the player’s in-game mail. Any diamonds or gold included are instantly added to the account. These codes can unlock time-limited content like Rebel Academy costumes, Revolt Weapon Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other exclusive cosmetic items.