Garena Free Fire Max: August 1 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds, more

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out a set of redeem codes for August 1, offering players a chance to unlock exclusive items such as limited-edition outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and more.
These codes are time-sensitive and have a limited number of redemptions, so it’s recommended to claim them quickly before they expire.
Check out the active codes below, along with a simple guide on how to redeem them and grab your rewards.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 1 are:
- FHGFDS234AZXCVB7
- FTREWQ901YUIOP23
- FVBNMC678LKJHGF9
- FYUIOP456QWERT12
- FJKLPO123MNBVC67
- FSDFGH901AZXCVB3
- FXCVBN234LKJHGF5
- FCVBNM789POIUYT0
- FBNMKL456ASDFGY2
- FNMJKL123ZXCVBH6
- FMLKJH567QWERTY9
- FKLJHG890ASDFGH2
- FJHGFD345ZXCVBN8
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a Free Fire Max redeem code is used successfully, the rewards are delivered straight to the player’s in-game mail. Any diamonds or gold included are instantly added to the account.
These codes can unlock time-limited content like Rebel Academy costumes, Revolt Weapon Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other exclusive cosmetic items.
Keep in mind that each code has a daily limit of 500 redemptions and usually remains active for only twelve hours, so it’s best to claim them without delay.