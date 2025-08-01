Friday, August 01, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Garena Free Fire Max: August 1 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds, more

Garena Free Fire Max: August 1 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds, more

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled redeem codes for August 1. Players can follow the step-by-step guide below to win exclusive in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes August 1

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out a set of redeem codes for August 1, offering players a chance to unlock exclusive items such as limited-edition outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and more.
 
These codes are time-sensitive and have a limited number of redemptions, so it’s recommended to claim them quickly before they expire.
 
Check out the active codes below, along with a simple guide on how to redeem them and grab your rewards.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 1 are:
  • FHGFDS234AZXCVB7
  • FTREWQ901YUIOP23
  • FVBNMC678LKJHGF9
  • FYUIOP456QWERT12
  • FJKLPO123MNBVC67
  • FSDFGH901AZXCVB3
  • FXCVBN234LKJHGF5
  • FCVBNM789POIUYT0
  • FBNMKL456ASDFGY2
  • FNMJKL123ZXCVBH6
  • FMLKJH567QWERTY9
  • FKLJHG890ASDFGH2
  • FJHGFD345ZXCVBN8
 

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a Free Fire Max redeem code is used successfully, the rewards are delivered straight to the player’s in-game mail. Any diamonds or gold included are instantly added to the account.
 
These codes can unlock time-limited content like Rebel Academy costumes, Revolt Weapon Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other exclusive cosmetic items.
Keep in mind that each code has a daily limit of 500 redemptions and usually remains active for only twelve hours, so it’s best to claim them without delay.

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

