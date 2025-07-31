Tech Wrap July 31: Galaxy Book4 Edge, Vivo T4R 5G, Dropbox password manager

Samsung has rolled out its Galaxy Book 4 Edge laptop in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor, the laptop includes built-in AI functionalities and supports the full range of features exclusive to the Microsoft Copilot+ PC ecosystem. It also integrates seamlessly with Samsung’s Galaxy devices, offering tools like Multi Control and Second Screen when paired with compatible smartphones.

Vivo has introduced its new T4R 5G smartphone in the Indian market. Priced from Rs 17,499, the device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. It features a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2392 × 1080 and boasts IP68 and IP69 certifications for protection against dust and water. According to Vivo, this is the slimmest quad-curved display smartphone currently available in India.

Dropbox to shut password manager service by October 28 Dropbox has revealed its plans to discontinue its password management service, Dropbox Passwords, in a phased manner beginning August 28, 2025. As outlined on its support page, the service will first switch to a view-only mode, followed by the mobile app being disabled, and finally, all stored login credentials will be deleted on October 28. Dropbox recommends users export or migrate their data to an alternative password manager. The company says this move is part of its broader effort to “focus on enhancing other features in our core product.”

Now, Meta's Edits app can save videos as drafts on Instagram Meta has issued a significant update to its Edits video editing app, introducing several tools to enhance the Reels creation experience. Notable features include audio extensions, real-time previews, a tool to remove silence, and a new function to save video drafts directly to Instagram. The update also streamlines navigation through saved content, adds over 150 new fonts, and supports audio imports from local sources. OpenAI's GPT-5 may arrive on Microsoft Copilot alongside ChatGPT Microsoft appears poised to benefit again from its collaboration with OpenAI. With GPT-5 expected to launch in August, reports suggest Microsoft is already testing it within its Copilot platform. According to a report from the tech news site TestingCatalog, Microsoft is experimenting with GPT-5 features inside the Copilot interface, hinting that the tool could adopt GPT-5 once it’s available via ChatGPT.

PUBG Blindspot: Krafton plans UG content to evolve game into a cultural hub South Korean game developer Krafton is reportedly aiming to redefine its flagship title, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), by turning it into a broader cultural platform. As per a Web Pro News report, Krafton shared its vision during a recent investor call, indicating plans for PUBG 2.0 with a strong focus on user-generated content, immersive virtual environments, and enhanced social interactions. This strategic shift mirrors the evolution seen in titles like Fortnite and Roblox. Nothing Phone 3: Android 16 closed beta trials set to kick off from August

Nothing has unveiled the beta program for its Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0. As posted on the company’s community forum, users of the Nothing Phone 3 can sign up for the initial “Closed Beta” phase, which will continue through August into early September. The new version of Nothing OS, built on Android 16, was introduced earlier this month alongside the Nothing Phone 3. A release date for the stable version has not yet been confirmed. YouTube relaxes profanity policy to support creator monetisation YouTube has revised its content guidelines to better align with the needs of creators and younger viewers. A key change involves a more lenient policy on profanity in monetised videos. In an update video, Conor Kavanagh, YouTube’s Head of Monetisation Policy Experience, clarified that profanity will not automatically result in demonetisation based on its timing in the video.

OnePlus Independence day sale: Check deals on phones, earbuds, and tablets OnePlus has launched its Independence Day sale, offering discounts across its product range. Deals include recent releases like the Nord 5 series, Buds 4, OnePlus 13 series, and the OnePlus Pad Go. The newly introduced OnePlus Pad Lite will also be part of the sale with special introductory offers. The sale will be available on the OnePlus online store, experience stores, and platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Blinkit, as well as retail chains like Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales. Galaxy S26 series: Samsung could drop base and plus models in lineup revamp

Samsung is reportedly preparing a major overhaul of its flagship Galaxy S-series for next year. As per a report by 9To5Google, the upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup—slated for 2026—may introduce a new variant called “Galaxy S26 Pro.” The current Plus model might be phased out in favor of a new ultra-thin Edge version, while the Ultra variant is expected to receive battery upgrades. Pixel 10 series: Planning to buy Google Pixel 9? 3 reasons you should wait As Google gets ready to unveil the Pixel 10 series next month, the company has introduced discounts and promotional offers on its existing Pixel 9 lineup. The base Pixel 9 is now available for Rs 69,999 on the Google Store in India, down from its original price of Rs 79,999. With the Pixel 10 series on the horizon, should you wait or opt for the current models? Here’s a look at what the next generation might bring.