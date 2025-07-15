Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Claude AI can now create Canva designs in directly in chat: What's new

Claude AI can now create Canva designs in directly in chat: What's new

Claude AI now supports Canva integration, allowing users to create and manage designs directly through chat using natural language prompts

Canva integration within Claude AI

Canva integration within Claude AI (Image: Anthropic)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Anthropic’s Claude AI is getting a new ability which will let users create, edit, and manage Canva designs simply by describing what they want in natural language. This integration brings Canva’s design tools directly into Claude’s chat interface, eliminating the need to switch between apps.
 
Alongside Canva, Claude is also gaining new connectors for popular services like Notion and Stripe, as well as desktop apps such as Figma, Socket, and Prisma. These connectors allow Claude to interact with both web-based and local tools, enabling it to perform tasks, fetch data, and respond with greater contextual awareness.

Canva integration within Claude AI

Users with paid subscriptions to both Claude and Canva can now ask Claude to create presentations, resize images, or fill out templates just by using text prompts. Claude can also search for keywords within Canva Docs, Presentations, and brand templates, and can even summarise design content. 
 

In a statement to The Verge, Anwar Haneef, head of Canva’s Ecosystem, said users can now “generate, summarise, review, and publish Canva designs directly in a Claude chat,” removing the need to manually upload or transfer content. He noted that this was made possible by Model Context Protocol (MCP), which enables such interactions through a simple toggle in settings — ushering in more user-friendly, AI-first workflows.
 
Claude is the first AI assistant to support Canva design workflows via MCP. This follows its earlier integration with Figma, announced last month. To make it easier for users to discover connected tools, Claude is also launching a new integrations directory on both web and desktop, offering a clear view of all available apps and services that can be used within the chatbot.

What is MCP?

MCP is an open-source standard developed by Anthropic that allows AI models to securely access and work with third-party tools. Referred to as the “USB-C port of AI,” MCP simplifies connectivity and functionality sharing between apps. Technology companies including Anthropic, Microsoft, and Figma have adopted MCP as part of a broader shift toward AI-centric workflows.

Topics : artifical intelligence Designers ChatGPT Gemini AI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

