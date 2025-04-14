Samsung announces discounts, bank offers on Galaxy S25 Ultra: Check deals

Samsung has announced bank offers and no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans for its flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone. Samsung said that this is a limited-time offer and can be used until April 30 through Samsung’s platforms. During this period, the Galaxy S25 Ultra can be purchased for an effective price of Rs 117,999, down from its launch price of Rs 129,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Offer details

Samsung said that customers buying the Galaxy S25 Ultra in the Titanium Silverblue colour can get a bank cashback of Rs 12,000 on select cards. Additionally, there are no-interest EMI options with instalments starting at Rs 3,278 per month.

Launch price: Rs 129,999 upwards

Bank cashback: Rs 12,000

No-interest EMI: Starting at Rs 3,278 per month

Effective price: Rs 117,999 upwards

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Price and variants

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 129,999

12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 141,999

12GB RAM + 1TB Storage: Rs 165,999

Colours: 256GB and 512GB variants are available in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Grey, Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium Black, while the 1TB variant only comes in the Titanium Silverblue colour. Customers buying the S25 Ultra through Samsung's website also get the option of choosing from three exclusive colours: Titanium Jadegreen, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Pinkgold.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Specifications