Apple's Vision lineup to soon include AR glasses, lighter headsets: Report

Apple is reportedly working on a range of new Vision-line products, including a more affordable version of its Vision Pro mixed reality headset. According to a report by Bloomberg, the company is developing a second-generation Vision Pro, a lighter and potentially more accessible headset, and augmented reality (AR) glasses with built-in cameras and microphones.

While new mixed reality headsets could arrive as early as January next year, the AR glasses are expected to take longer, with the report noting that a “variety of technologies need to be perfected” before launch.

Upcoming Apple Vision devices: What to expect

Vision Pro 2

For the second-generation Vision Pro, Apple is reportedly focusing on enterprise uses, particularly by addressing latency concerns. According to the report, the upcoming headset will offer the ability to “plug into a Mac,” enabling ultra-low latency for a more immersive experience. This could make it more useful in situations such as viewing medical images during surgeries or for use in flight simulators.

This is a change from earlier reports, which suggested that the second-generation Vision Pro would be a modest update featuring a chip upgrade—from the M2 chip to a new M5 processor.

Lighter Vision headset

Apple is also thought to be working on a lighter version of the current Vision Pro. Internally, the company reportedly does not consider the existing model’s weight ideal for long use, and its high price has limited its availability. The new device in development “aims to address” both issues.

While the report does not offer much detail about this headset, Apple is expected to drop some hardware features to reduce both the weight and cost. This lighter version could have fewer camera sensors and may omit the EyeSight display—which shows the user’s eyes externally. Additionally, Apple might reduce the internal display resolution and narrow the field of view.

Other reports suggest that this more affordable model may not be a standalone device, instead requiring a connection to a Mac or iPhone to function.

Apple AR glasses

Apple is also said to be developing a pair of smart glasses similar to Meta’s Ray-Ban offering, featuring integrated cameras and microphones. To enable a full AR experience, the glasses may eventually include a high-resolution display as well.

These glasses are expected to rely heavily on Siri’s conversational AI abilities, as well as Apple’s Visual Intelligence features. Although reportedly a key priority for CEO Tim Cook, the AR glasses are still in the early stages of development.

According to the report, Apple must still perfect several core technologies before bringing the device to market, including compact high-resolution displays, a powerful yet efficient chip, and a small battery with high capacity. The company also faces challenges related to scaling manufacturing while keeping costs reasonable.