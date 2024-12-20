Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

WhatsApp brings new effects, stickers and more for New Year: Check details

These new festive season-inspired features are available for a limited period, from December 20 till January 3, 2025

New WhatsApp features
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 2:12 PM IST
Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has rolled out new features, including New Year-inspired calling effects, stickers, and more. These features will be available for a limited period, from December 20 to January 3, 2025. Users need to update to the latest app version to access these festive features. Below is an overview of the updates:
 
WhatsApp festive features: What is new
  • NYE Calling Effects: WhatsApp introduces a festive background for video calls, along with new filters and effects inspired by the New Year.
  • Animated Reactions: When using celebration emojis to react to a message in chats, a “confetti animation” will appear for both the sender and the receiver.
  • NYE Stickers: A new sticker pack and avatar stickers designed specifically for the New Year are now available.
WhatsApp new calling features
 
Last week, WhatsApp unveiled several features aimed at enhancing the calling experience on the platform. Key highlights include:
  • Select Call Participants: Users can now select specific participants when initiating a call from a group chat. Only the selected members will be added to the call, avoiding disturbance to others.
  • Improved Calling on Desktop: Desktop users now have options to create a call link or use a dial pad to directly dial numbers.
  • Improved Video Quality: Users can make higher-resolution video calls, whether one-on-one or in groups, on both mobile and desktop apps.
  • Video Call Effects: Over ten effects are available for video calls, including underwater visuals, puppy ears filters, and more.
Topics :whatsappWhatsApp featuresWhatsApp updateTechnology

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 2:11 PM IST

