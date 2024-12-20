WhatsApp brings new effects, stickers and more for New Year: Check details

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has rolled out new features, including New Year-inspired calling effects, stickers, and more. These features will be available for a limited period, from December 20 to January 3, 2025. Users need to update to the latest app version to access these festive features. Below is an overview of the updates:

WhatsApp festive features: What is new

NYE Calling Effects: WhatsApp introduces a festive background for video calls, along with new filters and effects inspired by the New Year.

Animated Reactions: When using celebration emojis to react to a message in chats, a “confetti animation” will appear for both the sender and the receiver.

NYE Stickers: A new sticker pack and avatar stickers designed specifically for the New Year are now available.

WhatsApp new calling features

Last week, WhatsApp unveiled several features aimed at enhancing the calling experience on the platform. Key highlights include: