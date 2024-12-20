Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Lava Blaze Duo 5G with dual-display design goes on sale: Price, offers

The Lava Blaze Duo features a secondary AMOLED display on the back for notifications, media management, selfies, and more

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 12:59 PM IST
Indian smartphone brand Lava has launched the Blaze Duo 5G smartphone, now available on Amazon India with introductory offers, including bank discounts on select cards. The dual-display design takes inspiration from the Lava Agni 3, launched earlier this year. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor, the Blaze Duo 5G features a 64MP primary Sony camera sensor and a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
 
Lava Blaze Duo: Price and variants
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 16,999
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 17,999
  • Colours: Celestial Blue and Arctic White
Lava Blaze Duo: Availability and introductory offers
 
The Lava Blaze Duo 5G is available for purchase on Amazon India. As part of an introductory offer, customers can avail a bank discount of Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards until December 22.
 
Lava Blaze Duo: Details
 
The Lava Blaze Duo features a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Complementing this is a secondary 1.58-inch AMOLED display on the back, located next to the rear camera module. The secondary display supports multiple functions, including rear-camera selfie previews, call management, notification viewing, and music controls.

For photography, the smartphone boasts a dual-camera setup on the rear, comprising a 64MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls.
 
Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor, paired with either 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Both variants offer 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone supports virtual RAM expansion, allowing up to 8GB for the 8GB RAM model and 6GB for the 6GB variant. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging via USB-C.
 
Lava Blaze Duo 5G: Specifications
 
  • Primary display: 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Secondary display: 1.58-inch AMOLED
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7025
  • RAM: 8GB / 6GB (LPDDR5)
  • Storage: 128GB UFS 3.1
  • Rear camera: 64MP + 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 33W wired
  • OS: Android 14
First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

