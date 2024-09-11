Samsung to use anti-reflective displays on Galaxy Tab S10 series: Report

Samsung is reportedly planning to equip its upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 series with anti-reflective displays, similar to those found on the Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone. According to a report by 9To5Google, the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra are expected to feature this technology, though details on its implementation remain unclear.

Earlier this year, Samsung introduced “Gorilla Glass Armor” on its Galaxy S24 Ultra flagship smartphone. This glass type has an anti-reflective layer to improve visibility in sunlight. Gorilla Armor, developed by Corning, is currently exclusive to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It is uncertain whether Samsung will utilise this technology on larger displays, but a similarly designed anti-reflective screen may be used for the Galaxy Tab S10 series. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Tab S10 series next month, alongside the Galaxy S24 Fan Edition (FE) variant.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series: What to expect

The next-generation Galaxy Tab S-series is anticipated to feature a design similar to the previous generation, with minor refinements. However, reports suggest that Samsung may phase out the smaller 11-inch model. If true, the Galaxy Tab S10 series will consist only of a 12.4-inch model and a 14.6-inch model, similar in size to the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and Tab S9 Ultra, respectively.

Additionally, Samsung is expected to use MediaTek chips in all Galaxy Tab S10 series devices, moving away from Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. However, there is speculation that the company may adopt a dual-chip strategy, using Qualcomm Snapdragon in some regions and MediaTek chips in others. While Samsung has previously used a dual-chip approach with its Exynos chips as an alternative to Qualcomm, this year’s Galaxy Tab S10 series could be the first Samsung devices to feature MediaTek chips.

Apart from the new chipset, the Galaxy Tab S10 series is expected to be slightly slimmer than the Tab S9 series, with the Ultra model likely measuring around 5.4mm in thickness. Both tablets are expected to feature an aluminium frame and come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.