Friday, August 01, 2025 | 10:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung confirms Galaxy S25 FE is in works, may launch soon: What to expect

Samsung confirms Galaxy S25 FE is in works, may launch soon: What to expect

Samsung may launch the Galaxy S25 FE ahead of schedule, with a slimmer design, upgraded battery, and Android 16-based One UI 8

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung could be launching the Galaxy S25 Fan Edition (FE) model sooner than anticipated. As per a report from Android Authority, the company recently confirmed during its earnings call that the Galaxy S25 FE is slated to arrive earlier than its predecessor, likely in August or early September. To recall, the Galaxy S24 FE was unveiled on September 26 last year and became available in early October.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: What to expect

The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to retain the design language of its predecessor but may shift to Armor Aluminium construction for a more premium feel and added durability. The device is also tipped to be slimmer and lighter, measuring 7.4mm in thickness and weighing 190g (down from 8.0mm and 213g). Colour options could include Navy, Jet Black, and Icy Blue — matching the shades offered on the standard Galaxy S25.
 
The new Fan Edition model is expected to be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2400 processor — the same chipset found in the Galaxy S24 and S24+ models. It will likely come in two storage variants: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.

Also Read

Tech Wrap July 31

Tech Wrap July 31: Galaxy Book4 Edge, Vivo T4R 5G, Dropbox password manager

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge with Qualcomm Snapdragon X launched: Price, specs

Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Galaxy S26 series: Samsung could drop base and plus models in lineup revamp

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Check offers on Samsung, Apple and more

Samsung One UI 8 update

One UI 8 prevents bootloader unlock on Samsung Galaxy phones: What it means

 
The smartphone may sport a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. In terms of optics, it is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The front-facing camera is likely to be a 12MP unit with autofocus.
On the software front, the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to run Android 16-based One UI 8 and offer support for seven generations of OS updates and security patches. The battery may see a slight upgrade to 4,900mAh (up from 4,700mAh) and support faster 45W wired charging, along with 15W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
  • Processor: Exynos 2400
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 8MP telephoto (3x zoom) + 12MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 4900mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired, 15W wireless

More From This Section

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: August 1 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds, more

Google

Google proposes allowing all real-money games on Play Store in India

PUBG: Blindspot

PUBG Blindspot: Krafton plans UG content to evolve game into a cultural hub

youtube

YouTube relaxes profanity policy to support creator monetisation: Details

Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT

OpenAI's GPT-5 may arrive on Microsoft Copilot alongside ChatGPT: Report

Topics : Samsung Galaxy Samsung India Samsung Mobiles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon