Samsung Galaxy F55 with vegan leather finish launching on May 17: Details

The Samsung Galaxy F55 will be available in Apricot Crush and Raisin Black colours, both featuring a vegan leather back panel with a saddle stitch pattern

Samsung Galaxy F55
Samsung Galaxy F55
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:45 AM IST
Samsung has set the Galaxy F55 5G India launch for May 17. The smartphone will be available on its website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retail stores, announced the company. Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy F55 5G will feature a vegan leather finish on the back with a saddle stitch pattern. Additionally, Samsung confirms, the Galaxy F55 5G will be available in two colourways – Apricot Crush and Raisin Black.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G: What to expect

Based on the preview image shared by Samsung, the upcoming Galaxy F55 smartphone is anticipated to sport a triple-camera system on the rear in a vertical alignment, similar to the recently launched Galaxy A-series and M-series smartphones. Every individual camera lens is shown encircled within a gold coloured metallic frame while the smartphone’s side frame features a gold finish on the Apricot Crush coloured variant. The Raisin Black coloured variant, on the other hand, would feature a black metallic finish on its frame, complementing its black vegan leather back panel.

The Galaxy F55 5G is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. It is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display of 120Hz. In the imaging department, the Galaxy F55 5G is expected to sport a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it would likely sport a 50MP camera in a punch-hole design.

The Samsung Galaxy F55 would likely boast a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. The smartphone is expected to be rated IP67 for dust and water resistance.

Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
RAM: 8GB / 12GB
Storage: 128GB / 256GB
Rear Camera: 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle, 2MP macro
Front camera: 50MP
Battery: 5,000mAh battery
Charging: 45W wired
OS: OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14
Protection: IP67

First Published: May 10 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

