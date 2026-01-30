Samsung announces Galaxy F70 series, smartphone unveiling on Feb 2: Details

Samsung is preparing to expand its Galaxy F lineup with the launch of the Galaxy F70 series smartphones in India. The company has announced that it will reveal the Galaxy F70 series on February 2. Additionally, a microsite for the Samsung Galaxy F70 series has gone live on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

While the Flipkart microsite does not reveal specifications beyond the unveiling date, Samsung has said that the Galaxy F70 series will be camera-focused smartphones. In a press release, the company said, “Rooted in Samsung’s technological leadership and meaningful innovation, the Galaxy F70 series places camera at the centre of the smartphone experience.”

ALSO READ: Google adds Video Overviews to NotebookLM app on Android, iOS: Report Samsung Galaxy F70 series: What to expect Samsung has not detailed the specifications of the first Galaxy F70 series phone. However, the company said that devices in the new series will combine capable hardware with new AI-driven features, aimed at helping users stand out through enhanced performance and functionality. According to Samsung, the Galaxy F70 lineup will be positioned in the mid-range segment, with pricing set below Rs 30,000. The company has also indicated that the first Galaxy F70 model will be priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000.