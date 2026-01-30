Friday, January 30, 2026 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Now you can access Gemini on Google Maps hands-free while walking, cycling

Now you can access Gemini on Google Maps hands-free while walking, cycling

Google Maps expands Gemini's hands-free navigation beyond driving, enabling voice-based assistance for walking and cycling on Android and iOS devices

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

Google has announced that users can now access Gemini in Maps hands-free while walking or cycling. The feature allows users to interact with Maps by speaking naturally, similar to how they use the Gemini assistant in other contexts. Google says Gemini can also assist users by acting as a personal guide while navigating unfamiliar areas.
 
The update builds on a hands-free, conversational driving experience that Google introduced in November 2025. With this expansion, Gemini’s navigation support now extends beyond driving to include walking and cycling as well.
 

Gemini in Maps for walking and cycling

Google said Gemini is expanding its navigation capabilities to support more ways people move around, bringing conversational AI assistance to walking and cycling. According to the company, Gemini in Maps can now function as a personal guide while users explore on foot. Users can ask questions such as “OK Google, what neighbourhood am I in?” or “What are the top-rated restaurants nearby?”, with responses and recommendations surfaced along the route using Maps’ real-world data.

For cyclists, Google said Gemini offers hands-free assistance designed to help users stay focused on the road. While navigating, users can ask questions like “What’s my ETA?” or “When is my next meeting?”, and can also send messages using voice commands, such as “Text Sarah I’m 10 minutes behind,” without taking their hands off the handlebars.
 
Google added that Gemini-powered navigation for walking and cycling is rolling out globally on both iOS and Android devices, in regions where Gemini is already available.

Google rolls out an update for Gemini in Chrome

In related news, Google has announced updates to Gemini in Chrome across macOS, Windows, and Chromebook Plus devices, introducing a new side panel, deeper app integrations, image tools, and expanded automation. Built on the Gemini 3 model, Google said that the updates are aimed at helping users multitask more efficiently and handle complex workflows directly within the browser.
 
Gemini will now run in a side panel for alongside-tab assistance, add the Nano Banana image transformation tool for prompt-based image edits, and support Connected Apps like Gmail, Calendar, Maps, and YouTube. These integrations will let Gemini pull information across Google services to help with tasks such as summarising content, planning travel, or drafting messages.

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

