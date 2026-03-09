Samsung unveils Galaxy M17e 5G, sets India launch for March 17: Check specs

Samsung is set to expand its Galaxy M-series lineup in India with the launch of the Galaxy M17e 5G on March 17. Unveiling the smartphone features and specifications, the South Korean electronics maker said that the smartphone will also offer several AI features, including Google Gemini, Circle to Search, and more. Samsung has also confirmed that the smartphone will be available in Vibe Violet and Blitz Blue colours.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G: What we know

According to Samsung, the Galaxy M17e 5G will sport a 6.7-inch HD+ display of a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also support High Brightness Mode (HBM) to improve visibility outdoors. The smartphone will be 8.2mm thick at its thinnest side, and feature a Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) back panel.

The Galaxy M17e 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor. According to Samsung, the chipset includes two Cortex-A76 performance cores and six Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. The company further added that the integrated Arm Mali-G57 GPU is designed to handle graphics for multimedia playback and casual gaming while maintaining power efficiency. On the camera front, the smartphone will feature a 50MP primary camera paired with a 2MP depth sensor for portrait photos. The front will include an 8MP camera on the front. The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G will be powered by a 6,000mAh battery and will run on One UI 8, based on Android 16. Samsung said the phone will support Google Gemini AI, which can help generate text, explain topics, summarise information and assist with planning tasks. It will also include Circle to Search, allowing users to search for information directly from the screen by circling or tapping objects, text or images.