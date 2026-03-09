After Neo, Apple eyes OLED MacBook, iPhone Fold, AirPods with camera next

After unveiling the MacBook Neo and rolling out updates across its Mac, iPad, iPhone and Studio Display lineup this month, Apple is now reportedly turning its attention to a new set of high-end products. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company is planning a “significant shift” in its premium product strategy by introducing several new “Ultra” devices. These could include a foldable iPhone, new AirPods equipped with cameras and a MacBook with a touch-enabled OLED display.

Gurman also noted that Apple is preparing updates for the Mac Studio, Mac mini and iMac with newer chips. The iMac is also expected to receive new colour options.

Apple’s new high-end “Ultra” products: What to expect Foldable iPhone Apple is expected to introduce its first foldable iPhone this year, potentially alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series in the second half of the year. According to Gurman, Apple could market this model under the “Ultra” branding, positioning it above the current Pro Max models. The device is expected to introduce new technologies to the iPhone lineup, such as in-display sensors and a crease-free folding display, which may also push its price above existing flagship models. A report by 9to5Mac suggests that 3D CAD renders of the foldable iPhone have surfaced online. These images indicate that the device could feature a book-style folding design with dimensions that are wider and shorter compared to devices such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The renders also show a two-tone finish on the back similar to the iPhone 17 Pro models and a camera plateau housing two rear cameras. Both the inner display and the cover display appear to include circular cut-outs for front-facing cameras.

ALSO READ: Apple's big launch week: iPhone 17e, MacBook Neo, more arrive; What's next The design shown in the images broadly aligns with previously reported specifications. Earlier reports from Six Colors and 512 Pixels suggested that the foldable iPhone may be wider than existing iPhone models and could use a folding display with a 4:3 aspect ratio, similar in shape to the iPad mini. Analyst Jeff Pu has shared similar expectations, indicating that the foldable iPhone could feature a 5.5-inch cover display with a resolution of 2088 × 1422 pixels, along with a 7.8-inch inner display offering a resolution of 2713 × 1920 pixels.

In terms of cameras, the device is said to include four cameras in total. This could consist of a dual-camera system on the rear and one front-facing camera on each display. The primary rear sensor is expected to be a 48MP unit, paired with either an ultra-wide or telephoto lens. Both front-facing cameras are reportedly expected to use 24MP sensors. Unlike Apple’s current iPhone models that rely on Face ID for biometric authentication, the foldable version may adopt Touch ID. This change could allow Apple to move away from the pill-shaped Dynamic Island in favour of punch-hole camera cut-outs, similar to what appears in the leaked 3D CAD renders.

New high-end AirPods According to Gurman, Apple is also developing a new AirPods model that could incorporate computer-vision cameras. These cameras would capture visual information and feed it into a future AI-powered version of Siri, enabling features such as contextual suggestions and improved environmental awareness. The report suggests that this device could be positioned above the current AirPods Pro in terms of pricing and may be marketed as “AirPods Ultra”. Gurman had previously reported that Apple’s goal with camera-equipped AirPods is to extend its Visual Intelligence technology into additional hardware categories. This could enable real-time assistance related to physical objects in a user’s surroundings.

With Siri expected to gain AI capabilities through integration with Google’s AI models, Apple could combine Visual Intelligence with the assistant to enable more conversational responses based on what the user is seeing. The concept is broadly similar to how Meta AI operates on Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta smart glasses. MacBook with OLED touch screen Gurman also reported that Apple is working on a future MacBook Pro model featuring a touch-enabled OLED display. The addition of OLED technology could increase the price of the device, similar to how Apple raised the pricing of the iPad Pro when it introduced OLED panels.